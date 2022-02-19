Mount Marty downed Presentation 9-1 in the opening game of a three-game weekend baseball series, Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The series had been scheduled for four games, but Saturday’s doubleheader was shortened to a single nine-inning game due to cold weather conditions early in the day.
Jet Weber had two hits and two RBI for Mount Marty (3-0). Josh Roemen had a triple and two RBI. Zane Salley had a double and two RBI. Julito Fazzini and Tommy Alitz each had a hit in the victory.
Tyus Stanley and Simon Virostek each had two hits for Presentation. Matthew Womack doubled and Mathias Gonzalez added a hit for the Saints.
Jett Hasegawa picked up his first win as a Lancer, striking out seven in his five innings of work. Myles Brown and Cooper Davis each pitched two innings of relief, as the Lancer staff combined for 14 strikeouts in the nine-inning contest.
Tyler Clapp took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
The teams will play two games today (Sunday), beginning at noon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
