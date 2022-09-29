TEA — Edly Amaro scored a touchdown in overtime and the Yankton defense got a fourth down stop on the 1-yard line as the Bucks beat Tea Area 6-0 in freshmen football action on Thursday in Tea.
Easton Feser rushed for 37 yards and passed for 33 yards for Yankton, which finished with 90 yards of total offense in the defensive battle.
