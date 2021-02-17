Some may get in their vehicle and go for a drive. Some may go outside for a run. Others may hit the treadmill or lift weights. Some may open a book.
The simplicity of shooting a basketball in an empty gym is what helps Jailen Billings relieve stress and sift through tough times.
“It’s therapeutic,” he said.
It’s been a much-needed outlet for the Mount Marty University senior men’s basketball player from Sioux City, Iowa.
“Basketball has always been my love, ever since I was little,” Billings said. “Even in the darkest moments, I wanted to be in the gym alone.”
In those times when he’s felt depressed or battled anxiety in his personal, academic or athletic life, Billings has hit the court.
“You can talk to a lot of people and sometimes you feel like they don’t truly understand,” Billings said. “When I’m out there, I can collect my thoughts and analyze everything.”
There are no objectives. No plans to document the number of makes or shots or anything. Just shoot.
“I just wanted to go in there and enjoy the game, to shoot around and think,” Billings said.
Those moments have helped Billings, he’ll tell you, handle the ups and downs that have come his way throughout his four-year tenure and career at Mount Marty.
He’s dealt with three different head coaches. He’s played on teams that have won six games in a season and on a team that won 20 games one season. He’s come off the bench. He’s been a starter. He’s been asked to play different roles.
As much as Billings has been excited to help spark a rebirth within the Lancer program, there have also been those things outside of basketball — “some really bad moments,” he said.
“There were some really down moments where I questioned if I was good enough,” Billings said.
“I had injuries and stuck with it, but I wondered if there would be a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Encouragement from family, friends, teammates and coaches, he said, helped him overcome those struggles.
“It was hard,” Billings said. “I didn’t want to admit it at first, that I felt overwhelmed. I thought there was something wrong with what I was doing, in school and in basketball.”
In time, the more he learned about mental health, and the way others have battled and overcome mental health struggles, Billings began to cope with his own battles, he said.
Even if he may not always outwardly express those thoughts.
“He’s an exceptionally intelligent person, and I don’t think he always shares all of that,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Lorensen said.
There’s a specific line — a quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln — that Lorensen said his father used to share with him, and it’s appropriate for this circumstance: ‘It’s better to remain silent and thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.’
“Jailen is the opposite,” Lorensen said. “He remains silent, but if he shares his thoughts or opinions, people listen and think, ‘Wow.’”
Billings, a 5-foot-10 guard and graduate of Sioux City East, choose to attend Mount Marty and play basketball for the same program as his father, Mason.
“When I originally came here, I wanted to help turn the program around,” Billings said.
“Through all the ups and downs, it’s made me a better player; a strong player, to be able to fight through adversity.”
Billings had also been recruited by Lorensen, who was then the head coach at Southwestern Community College (Creston, Iowa) — Billings even went on a campus visit.
He eventually, though, chose Mount Marty. Billings’ journey then included three different head coaches: He was recruited by one staff, coached for two seasons by another, and then coached for two seasons by Lorensen.
“He’s seen the good, the bad and the ugly of college athletics,” Lorensen said, “but it’s a testament to his loyalty to remain consistent throughout all of those changes.”
Billings has eclipsed 1,000 career points (1,151) for the Lancers and recently became the program’s all-time leader in career three-pointers (212). He’s done all of that through a roller coaster ride that has seen Mount Marty win six games during his freshman and sophomore seasons, and then win 20 games last season in Lorensen’s first season.
As a sophomore, Billings started every game he played, but as a junior came off the bench in 29 of 31 games. This season, he has averaged 15.8 points per game in a mostly reserve role (he has come off the bench in 16 of 25 games).
“Last year would be a difficult adjustment for anyone, from being a go-to player; a leading scorer to a situation where we ask him to take on a different role,” Lorensen said.
This season, Billings has been asked to be more than a catch-and-shoot perimeter threat and more of an assertive play-maker. He is the second-leading scorer and leads the team with 63 three-pointers.
He and the Lancers — 9-16 overall and 6-14 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference — have qualified for the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed and will play at Morningside next Wednesday night.
Regardless of how long Mount Marty can extend its season, Billings will leave as one of the top players in program history — there’s still a chance he may return for one final season (the NAIA granted fall and winter sport athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic), but he hasn’t decided.
“This place has grown so much,” Billings said. “The diversity and the awareness of the university, it’s all blossomed.
“And it’ll only keep growing in the future.”
