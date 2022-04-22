MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon-Plankinton, helped by a running sweep by Berkeley Engelland, ran away with girls’ honors at the team’s home Greenway Relays track and field meet, Friday in Mount Vernon.
MVP scored 136 points, well ahead of Canton (92). Ethan-Parkston (73) and Wagner (62) were third and fourth.
Engelland won the 100 (12.60), 200 (26.48), 400 (59.30) and 800 (2:26.17). Also for the Titans, Tessa Pickart won the triple jump (34-4) and led off the Titans’ winning 1600 relay (4:30.28). MVP also won the 3200 relay (10:34.36). Maria Baker ran on both winning relays.
Ethan-Parkston won one girls’ event, the medley relay. Erynn Gerlach, Lauren Ziebart, Allison Ziebart and Lindsey Roth finished in 4:36.52.
Wagner’s lone win came from eighth grader Ashlyn Koupal in the high jump (5-3).
Burke’s Piper Hanson won three events: the 100 hurdles (16.28), 300 hurdles (50.56) and long jump (16-5 3/4). Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans swept the 1600 (5:42.69) and 3200 (12:43.24). Tri-Valley’s foursome of Lauren Grinde, Ella Richardson, Paige Jewett and Maddie Wenzel swept the 400 (53.70) and 800 (1:54.42) relays.
On the boys’ side, Tri-Valley’s win in the 1600 relay helped the Mustangs clinch a 118.5 to 117 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton. Kimball-White Lake (58) was third. Wagner, Canton and Estelline-Hendricks each scored 54 points, with Ethan-Parkston scoring 53.5.
Michael Beyer had a hand in four wins for the Mustangs, sweeping the 110- (15.24) and 300-meter (42.49) hurdles, and anchoring Tri-Valley to victory in the 400 (45.48) and 1600 (3:40.68) relays. Dustin Sees won the long jump (20-2) and ran on both winning relays. Carter Sorenson also ran on both winning relays. Jordan Stoltz claimed the triple jump (42-0) and Connor Christensen won the shot put (48-4) for the Mustangs.
Ethan-Parkston won both the 800 (1:34.16) and 3200 (8:53.18) relays. Evan Bartelt won the 1600 (4:51.92) and ran on the winning 3200 relay with Gage Hohn, David Brock and Ethan Poore. Kolter Kramer, Cael Ryther, Riley Endres and Cole Prunty ran on the winning 800 relay.
Wagner’s Matt Link won two sprint titles, the 100 (11.50) and 200 (24.01). Scotland’s Logan Sayler won the 400 (55.95).
Jon Nefzger of Estelline-Hendricks claimed two throws, the javelin (130-1) and discus (129-0).
