MADISON, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield swept Madison and Plainview it a pair of duals at the Madison Triangular Thursday night in Madison, Nebraska.
Against the host team, Crofton-Bloomfield won 60-12. Crofton Bloomfield then defeated Plainview 48-28.
Robbie Fisher (113), Jack Miller (138), William Poppe (145), Wyatt Tramp (160), Casey Jeannoutot (170), Jared Janssen (220) and Paxton Bartels (285) all earned pins against Madison. Garret Buschkamp, Ty Tramp and Hudson Barger won by forfeits. Both 106 and 126 were double forfeits.
Fisher, Jeannoutot, Janssen and Bartels earned pins again against Plainview. Poppe, Buschkamp, Tramp and Barger won via forfeit.
In the other match of the night, Plainview defeated Madison 60-6.
Winner Triangular
WINNER — Wagner lost a pair of duals to Winner and Burke-Gregory in a triangular at Winner Thursday night.
Wagner fell to Winner 65-18 and to Burke-Gregory 46-23.
Kartsyn Lhotak, Jhett Breen, Gannon Knebel and Brennan Leines each picked up wins for Wagner against Winner. Lhotak earned the lone pin for Wagner in the match. Breen picked up a 15-1 majro decision and Kenebl a 4-3 decision. Leines picked up a technical fall 16-0.
Leines, Brayden Kreber and Riley Roberts earned wins for Wagner against Burke-Gregory. Leines won by forfeit, Kreber by technical fall 19-3 and Roberts by pin.
Winner defeated Burke-Gregory 49-25 in the other dual of the night.
Parker Quad
PARKER — Parker tallied three wins in a quadrangular against Garretson, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (MVPCS) and Sioux Valley Thursday night in Parker.
Parker defeated Garretson 64-18, MVPCS 45-28 and Sioux Valley 70-12.
Against Garretson, Five Parker wrestlers won by forfeit; Zaul Centeno, Charlie Patten, Levi Wieman, Jason Ebeling and Tanner Preheim. Logan Bridges, Alek Kuchta, Dylan Buseman and Logan Buseman all earned pins. Andrew Even tallied a 14-2 major decision.
Bridges and Riley Pankratz won by forfeit against MVPCS. Patten, Kuchta, Dylan Buseman, Michael Even and Jack Even pinned their opponents. Preheim recorded a 13-7 decision.
In the final dual of the day for Parker, Bridges, Patten, Preheim, Jason Ebeling and Hudson Eldeen recorded wins by forfeit. Wiemn, Kuchta, Dylan Buseman, Logan Buseman, Michael Even and Jack Even recorded pin victories. Andrew Even recorded a major decision 14-3.
Garretson lost all three of their duals on the day, falling to MVPCS 65-12 and Sioux Valley 45-28. MVPCS defeated Sioux Valley 51-24 in the other dual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.