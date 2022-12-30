If the Yankton Bucks had rust from going three weeks between their first and second games, they didn’t show it against Brookings on Friday.
Yankton built a 62-32 lead through three quarters and coasted to a 76-39 victory over the Bobcats in Eastern South Dakota Conference action on Friday at the YHS Gym.
Yankton had eight players score five or more points, led by Rugby Ryken’s 18 points. He also unofficially had seven assists and three steals.
“Rugby’s had a great first two games, and we need him to play like that,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “But we’re hardest to guard when we have a balanced effort like tonight.”
Also for Yankton, Mac Ryken scored on 7-of-9 shooting. Drew Ryken netted 13 points. Cody Oswald added nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.
For Brookings, Austin Clark and Nathan Lease each had nine points.
Yankton held Owen Burns, Brookings’ 6-5 post, to one early basket.
“Cody and Mikey (Michael Mors) did a good job on their big guys,” Haynes said. “Burns is a big strong kid, and Cody and Mikey did a good job of containing him with their quickness and their basketball IQ. The guards pressuring the basketball also did a big part in limiting the post touches.”
Yankton came out strong offensively, with four different starters hitting the first four Bucks’ field goals of the contest.
“We compete against each other hard in practice. We keep each other in check,” Rugby Ryken said of the Bucks’ offense showing no rust. “When you’re going against some of the best defensive guards in the state in practice, it keeps you sharp.”
But the Brookings offense kept pace with Yankton through the first 10 minutes. Two Clark three-pointers and another by Lease had the Bobcats within two, 19-17, early in the second quarter.
“We were a little slow on defense,” Haynes said. “But give Brookings credit. They made some shots.”
Yankton started to pull away soon after. A quick 6-0 — including two transition baskets — pushed the margin to eight, 25-17. An 11-0 run late in the half helped push the margin to 18 just before half, and the Bucks took a 42-24 lead into the break.
“Our pressure was able to wear them out,” Rugby Ryken said. “They started to turn the ball over a lot when they were worn out.”
Yankton continued to pour on the pressure in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 30 late in the period. The entire fourth quarter was spent with a running clock, with Yankton reserves playing out the contest.
Yankton, 2-0 overall and in ESD play, is schedule to hit the road to Huron on Tuesday.
“Tim Buddenhagen is back with the boys,” Haynes said, referring to the longtime Huron coach. Buddenhagen had stepped away from the boys’ team and taken over the girls’ squad for several years. “His teams are always extremely hard to beat because they don’t beat themselves. There’s no doubt that we will have to play extremely well.”
Yankton edged Brookings 59-52 in the JV game. For the Bucks, Matthew Sheldon scored 24 points and Landon Potts added 14 points.
The Bucks won the sophomore game 44-37 behind 12 points from Sheldon. Carson Ness netted nine points and Trey Sager added seven points for Yankton.
Brookings won the freshmen ‘A’ game 63-36. For Yankton, Beck Ryken scored 13 points and Cale Haselhorst had nine points.
Yankton claimed the freshmen ‘B’ game 42-40 behind 18 points from Sam Gokie. Easton Feser and Jacob Bivens each had seven points in the victory.
