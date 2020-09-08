Bucks Ranked Second, Third
Buy Now

Yankton's Trevor Fitzgerald steps over a would-be Dakota Valley tackler during their football game on Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Yankton, ranked second in the media poll and third in the coaches' poll, will host top-ranked Pierre this Friday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks remained second in the media poll and third in the coaches’ poll as the South Dakota prep football polls were announced on Tuesday.

In the media poll, Yankton received one first place vote to trail only defending champion Pierre. Yankton trailed Pierre (42 first place votes) and Brookings (2 first place votes) in the coaches’ poll.

The Bucks host Pierre this Friday.

In Class 11AAA, Sioux Falls Roosevelt claimed the top spot in both polls. In the coaches’ poll, the top five teams all drew first place votes and eight of the 10 teams in the Class drew at least five voting points.

Tea Area claimed the top spot in the 11A poll. Dakota Valley, which lost to Yankton this past Friday, continued to receive votes in the coaches’ poll. Dakota Valley hosts Milbank this Friday.

Winner claimed the top spot in both 11B polls, with Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan ranking second and receiving first place votes in both polls. Elk Point-Jefferson received votes in both polls.

Viborg-Hurley, which hosts Baltic this week, ranked first in both Class 9AA polls. Platte-Geddes, which travels to Gayville-Volin this week, ranked third in the coaches’ poll and fourth in the media poll.

In Class 9A, Canistota-Freeman remains atop both polls. Howard, ranked second in both polls, travels to Canistota-Freeman this week.

Wolsey-Wessington, which had its game against Bon Homme last Friday postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, remained atop both Class 9B polls. Alcester-Hudson, which travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary this week, ranked fourth in both polls.

S.D. MEDIA POLL

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Roosevelt (23)              2-0          115         1

2. Brandon Valley             1-1          86           2

3. Harrisburg      2-0          72           4

4. O’Gorman      1-1          47           3

5. Washington   1-1          19           5

Receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Aberdeen Central 1

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (22)      2-0          114         1

2. Yankton (1)    2-0          81           2

3. Brookings       2-0          64           4

4. Mitchell           2-0          63           3

5. Huron               1-1          22           5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (20)                2-0          112         1

2. Dell Rapids (3)               2-0          95           2

3. Madison          2-0          66           5

4. West Central 1-1          46           4

5. Canton             0-2          15           3

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Milbank 5, Custer 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (22)   3-0          114         1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1)               3-0          93           2

3. McCook Central/Montrose     2-0          65           3

4. Sioux Valley   2-1          29           4

5. St. Thomas More         2-1          28           5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 1, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (23)      3-0          115         1

2. Lemmon/McIntosh    3-0          88           2

3. Hamlin             3-0          61           3

4. Platte-Geddes              2-0          51           4

5. Baltic 2-0          13           RV

Receiving votes: Deuel 9, Florence-Henry 6, Hanson 2.

Class 9A

1. Canistota/Freeman (22)           3-0          114         1

2. Howard (1)     2-0          86           2

3. Gregory           3-0          62           3

4. Warner            3-0          39           4

5. De Smet          2-1          29           5

Receiving votes: Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 5, Philip 2, Timber Lake 1.

Class 9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (17)          2-0          105         1

2. Colman-Egan (3)          2-0          88           2

3. Langford Area (3)        3-0          75           3

4. Alcester-Hudson         3-0          51           4

5. Kadoka Area  3-0          19           5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Herreid/Selby Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1.

SDFBCA POLL

CLASS 11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (33)        200

2. Brandon Valley (4)      152

3. Harrisburg (3)                103

4. O'Gorman (3)                136

5. SF Washington (1)       31

Others: SF Lincoln 28, Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5

CLASS 11AA

1. Pierre (42)      218

2. Brookings (2) 153

3. Yankton           119

4. Mitchell           106

5. Huron               58

Others: Douglas 7

CLASS 11A

1. Tea Area (37)                205

2. Madison (2)   137

3. Dell Rapids (2)               124

4. West Central (2)          113

5. Canton             40

Others: Dakota Valley 15, Milbank 12, SF Christian 8

CLASS 11B

1. Winner (29)   202

2. BEE (15)           184

3. Sioux Valley   85

4. McCook Central/Montrose     76

5. St. Thomas More         35

Others: Mobridge-Pollock 36, Elk Point-Jefferson 21, WWSSC 14

CLASS 9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (19)      98

2. Lemmon/McIntosh (1)             68

3. Platte-Geddes              46

4. Hamlin             32

5. Florence/Henry           16

Others: Baltic 15, Arlington/Lake Preston 12, Hanson 8

CLASS 9A

1. Canistota/Freeman (13)           91

2. Howard (7)     83

3. DeSmet           40

4. Gregory           35

5. Warner            33

Others: Britton-Hecla 12, Timber Lake 4

CLASS 9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (11)          84

2. Colman-Egan (4)          65

3. Langford Area (3)        61

4. Alcester-Hudson (2)   46

5. Kadoka Area  19

Others: Herreid/Selby Area 12, Corsica-Stickney 4, Faulkton Area 2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.