The Yankton Bucks remained second in the media poll and third in the coaches’ poll as the South Dakota prep football polls were announced on Tuesday.
In the media poll, Yankton received one first place vote to trail only defending champion Pierre. Yankton trailed Pierre (42 first place votes) and Brookings (2 first place votes) in the coaches’ poll.
The Bucks host Pierre this Friday.
In Class 11AAA, Sioux Falls Roosevelt claimed the top spot in both polls. In the coaches’ poll, the top five teams all drew first place votes and eight of the 10 teams in the Class drew at least five voting points.
Tea Area claimed the top spot in the 11A poll. Dakota Valley, which lost to Yankton this past Friday, continued to receive votes in the coaches’ poll. Dakota Valley hosts Milbank this Friday.
Winner claimed the top spot in both 11B polls, with Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan ranking second and receiving first place votes in both polls. Elk Point-Jefferson received votes in both polls.
Viborg-Hurley, which hosts Baltic this week, ranked first in both Class 9AA polls. Platte-Geddes, which travels to Gayville-Volin this week, ranked third in the coaches’ poll and fourth in the media poll.
In Class 9A, Canistota-Freeman remains atop both polls. Howard, ranked second in both polls, travels to Canistota-Freeman this week.
Wolsey-Wessington, which had its game against Bon Homme last Friday postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, remained atop both Class 9B polls. Alcester-Hudson, which travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary this week, ranked fourth in both polls.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (23) 2-0 115 1
2. Brandon Valley 1-1 86 2
3. Harrisburg 2-0 72 4
4. O’Gorman 1-1 47 3
5. Washington 1-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Aberdeen Central 1
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1
2. Yankton (1) 2-0 81 2
3. Brookings 2-0 64 4
4. Mitchell 2-0 63 3
5. Huron 1-1 22 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (20) 2-0 112 1
2. Dell Rapids (3) 2-0 95 2
3. Madison 2-0 66 5
4. West Central 1-1 46 4
5. Canton 0-2 15 3
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Milbank 5, Custer 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 3-0 93 2
3. McCook Central/Montrose 2-0 65 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-1 29 4
5. St. Thomas More 2-1 28 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 1, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (23) 3-0 115 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 3-0 88 2
3. Hamlin 3-0 61 3
4. Platte-Geddes 2-0 51 4
5. Baltic 2-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Deuel 9, Florence-Henry 6, Hanson 2.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Howard (1) 2-0 86 2
3. Gregory 3-0 62 3
4. Warner 3-0 39 4
5. De Smet 2-1 29 5
Receiving votes: Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 5, Philip 2, Timber Lake 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (17) 2-0 105 1
2. Colman-Egan (3) 2-0 88 2
3. Langford Area (3) 3-0 75 3
4. Alcester-Hudson 3-0 51 4
5. Kadoka Area 3-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Herreid/Selby Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1.
SDFBCA POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (33) 200
2. Brandon Valley (4) 152
3. Harrisburg (3) 103
4. O'Gorman (3) 136
5. SF Washington (1) 31
Others: SF Lincoln 28, Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (42) 218
2. Brookings (2) 153
3. Yankton 119
4. Mitchell 106
5. Huron 58
Others: Douglas 7
CLASS 11A
1. Tea Area (37) 205
2. Madison (2) 137
3. Dell Rapids (2) 124
4. West Central (2) 113
5. Canton 40
Others: Dakota Valley 15, Milbank 12, SF Christian 8
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (29) 202
2. BEE (15) 184
3. Sioux Valley 85
4. McCook Central/Montrose 76
5. St. Thomas More 35
Others: Mobridge-Pollock 36, Elk Point-Jefferson 21, WWSSC 14
CLASS 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 98
2. Lemmon/McIntosh (1) 68
3. Platte-Geddes 46
4. Hamlin 32
5. Florence/Henry 16
Others: Baltic 15, Arlington/Lake Preston 12, Hanson 8
CLASS 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (13) 91
2. Howard (7) 83
3. DeSmet 40
4. Gregory 35
5. Warner 33
Others: Britton-Hecla 12, Timber Lake 4
CLASS 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (11) 84
2. Colman-Egan (4) 65
3. Langford Area (3) 61
4. Alcester-Hudson (2) 46
5. Kadoka Area 19
Others: Herreid/Selby Area 12, Corsica-Stickney 4, Faulkton Area 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.