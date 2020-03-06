BROOKINGS — Mount Marty sophomore Seth Wiebelhaus earned All-American Honors in the men’s heptathlon, placing seventh with a score of 4,767 in the two-day event at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships. The meet is being held at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
Wiebelhaus, who was 12th after Thursday’s four events, ranked sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.76), tied for sixth in the pole vault (13-5 1/2) and second in the 1,000-meter run (2:42.73).
Also for MMC, freshman Mason Schleis finished 12th with a score of 4,444 points. He posted a time of 9.53 in the 60 hurdles, a mark of 12-5 1/2 in the pole vault and a time of 2:52.84 in the 1,000.
Doane senior Levi Sudbeck went more than a foot higher than any other competitor in the pole vault (16-1), earned the title with a score of 5,051.
In the women’s 60-meter hurdle prelims, Mount Marty junior Stephanie Faulhaber finished 26th with a clocking of 9.17 seconds.
In the men’s 400-meter dash prelims, junior Paul Paul (48.83) finished 14th, with senior Jonah Rechtenbaugh (49.15) in 17th.
Saturday’s finals include the men’s 1600 relay. The Lancers qualified in eighth with a time of 3:15.73 on Thursday, a squad comprised of Paul, Rechtenbaugh, Taven McKee and Dewayne Robinson.
Also on Saturday, Dakota State’s Traia Hubbard (Gayville-Volin) will compete in the women’s shot put.
