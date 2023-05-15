SIOUX FALLS — Travis Devine of Yankton and Chase Kortan of Tabor have been chosen for induction into the South Dakota High School Baseball Hall of Fame, announced Monday.

The inductions will take place on Saturday, May 27, during the South Dakota Class A Championships in Sioux Falls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.