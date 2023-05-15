SIOUX FALLS — Travis Devine of Yankton and Chase Kortan of Tabor have been chosen for induction into the South Dakota High School Baseball Hall of Fame, announced Monday.
The inductions will take place on Saturday, May 27, during the South Dakota Class A Championships in Sioux Falls.
Devine was a 2004 graduate of Yankton High School and a key member of the Bucks early in the high school baseball era. He was a three-time All-State third baseman (2002-04) for Yankton.
Kortan, a 2017 graduate of Bon Homme High School, was a four-time first-team and one-time second-team all-state selection for the Cavaliers.
Also chosen for induction in the 2023 class were Griffin Lockwood-Powell (S.F. Lincoln, 2016), Spencer Koelewyn (S.F. Christian, 2017), Nolan Burchill (S.F. Lincoln, 2016), JaColby Anderson (Brookings, 2004), Jason Smith (O’Gorman, 2004) and Jed Schmidt (Mitchell, 2017). The 2017 Sioux Falls Roosevelt team will also be honored.
