VERMILLION — Thanks to 16 points and six rebounds from Noah Gilbertson, the Vermillion boys’ basketball team stayed undefeated with a 54-42 victory over West Central on Tuesday night at Vermillion High School.
Dillon Gestring added 14 points for the Tanagers (10-0), while Jakob Dobney had nine points, five rebounds and four steals, and Connor Saunders had nine points and four steals.
West Central (6-4) got 15 points and nine rebounds from Derek Eidsness, and 10 points and six rebounds from Kasan Abedi.
Vermillion hosts Dell Rapids on Thursday.
WEST CENTRAL (6-4) 12 10 10 10 — 42
VERMILLION (10-0) 19 8 14 13 — 54
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 60, Centerville 42
TRIPP — Logan VanPelt’s 17 points and six rebounds helped send Tripp-Delmont-Armour to a 60-42 boys’ basketball win over Centerville on Tuesday night in Tripp.
Trey Sparks scored 10 points and handed out seven assists for TDA (6-4), while Colby Brown scored nine points, and Kandon Bialas had five points and five rebounds.
For Centerville (5-7), Will Kroger had 17 points and eight rebounds.
CENTERVILLE (5-7) 10 11 8 13 — 42
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (6-4) 17 15 19 9 — 60
Platte-Geddes 69, Parkston 50
PLATTE — Caden Foxley’s big night of 21 points and 14 rebounds helped Platte-Geddes take care of business 69-50 over Parkston on Tuesday night in Platte.
Kelby VanDerWerff added 16 points and nine rebounds for Platte-Geddes (9-1), while Will Miller scored 10 points and Brody Boltjes dished out six assists.
In the loss for Parkston (5-8), Cole Prunty had 12 points, Max Scott had 11 points and Kaleb Weber added eight points.
Both teams play Thursday, with Platte-Geddes at White River and Parkston at home against Lennox.
PARKSTON (5-8) 11 9 8 22 — 50
PLATTE-GEDDES (9-1) 14 16 20 19 — 69
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 70, Wagner 65
PLANKINTON — Reed Rus scored 35 points to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton past Wagner 70-65 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Rylee Deinert added 18 points, shooting 4-for-6 from three-point range, in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Wagner (5-4), which travels to Scotland on Friday.
MVP, 4-8, travels to Winner on Friday.
McCook Central-Montrose 50, Freeman 20
MONTROSE — McCook Central-Montrose out-scored Freeman 36-8 in the first half on the way to a 50-20 boys’ basketball win Tuesday night in Montrose.
Gavin Gordon led MCM with nine points and four rebounds, while Boston Katzer scored eight points, and Micah Van Ruler and Cody Miles both scored seven points.
Freeman got six points from Ethan Balvin.
FREEMAN 1 7 9 3 — 20
MCCOOK CEN.-MONT. 17 19 10 4 — 50
Canistota 54, Chester 44
CANISTOTA — Tyce Ortman scored 15 points to help Canistota defeat Chester Area 54-44 on Tuesday night in Canistota.
Cole Papendick added 13 points for Canistota (10-1), while Isiah Robertson had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Chester Area (5-10) got 16 points and eight rebounds from Stratton Eppard, and 15 points from Jovi Wolf.
CHESTER AREA (5-10) 11 9 9 15 — 44
CANISTOTA (10-1) 8 18 14 14 — 54
S.F. Christian 63, Tea Area 58
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian outlasted Tea Area 63-58 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Noah Van Donkersgoed scored a game-high 26 points to lead Sioux Falls Christian. Xavier Van Beek added 17 points in the victory.
For Tea Area, Garrett Kolbeck and Cale Lundin each scored 21 points. Caden Ellingson added 12 points.
SFC, 10-2, travels to Dakota Valley on Thursday. Tea Area, 6-6, heads to Madison on Saturday to face Sisseton in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash.
Winner 72, Bennett County 40
WINNER — Brady Fritz made 6-of-11 three-pointers as part of a 41-point performance to lead Winner past Bennett County 72-40 on Tuesday night in Winner.
Blake Volmer added 10 points and six rebounds for Winner (12-1).
Bennett County (5-9) got nine points from Deryck Two Bulls and Kaedom Jack.
BENNETT COUNTY (5-9) 13 10 15 2 — 40
WINNER (12-1) 33 5 19 15 — 72
Harrisburg 53, Huron 26
HURON — Harrisburg rolled out to a 30-12 halftime lead and coasted to a 53-26 victory over Huron in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Conner Geddes scored 19 points for Harrisburg. Blaze Lubbers added nine points.
Brandon Decker led Huron with eight points.
Harrisburg, 7-2, hosts Watertown on Friday. Huron, 2-9 travels to Douglas on Feb. 4.
HARRISBURG (7-2) 17 13 12 11 — 53
HURON (2-9) 3 9 1 13 — 26
Washington 69, Brandon Valley 62
SIOUX FALLS — Mikele Kambalo scored a game-high 23 points to lead Sioux Falls Washington past Brandon Valley 69-62 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Tahj Two Bulls scored 15 points and Eli Williams added 13 points for the Warriors in the victory.
For Brandon Valley, Payton Tietjen scored 13 points to lead the way. Jackson Hilton scored 11 points and Aydin Lloyd added 10 points for the Lynx.
Washington, 9-0, hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday. Brandon Valley, 5-5, travels to Aberdeen Central on Friday.
BRANDON VALLEY (5-5) 12 16 7 27 — 62
WASHINGTON (9-0) 18 17 18 16 — 69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.