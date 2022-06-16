VERMILLION — South Dakota senior tennis player Habiba Aly was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team announced Wednesday. Aly is the first Coyote tennis player to earn the distinction in the Division I era.
Aly, this year's Summit League Player of the Year, hails from Cairo, Egypt, and earned her undergraduate degree in media and journalism with a 3.80 grade point average. She finished a five-year playing career with 55 singles wins, which are fifth-most in program history. She also earned 41 wins in double play. Aly played the top singles and doubles spot this year and was 6-1 in league play with a 14-6 singles mark during the dual season.
“I am really proud and excited for Habiba that she has been named Third Team CoSIDA All American,” coach Brett Barnett said. “It is such an incredible accomplishment for her and just shows how hard she worked off the tennis court.
“She had a great career for us and I know she has a bright future ahead of her.”
