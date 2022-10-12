BURKE — Freeman Academy-Marion won the boys’ title and the Andes Central-Dakota Christian girls qualified for state at the Region 3B Cross Country Meet, Wednesday at the Burke Golf Course.
The Bearcats put two runners in the top three and four in the top 19 to score 20 points, edging out Mitchell Christian (21) and Gregory (22) for the boys’ title. Avon (43) finished fifth.
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the boys’ race in 17:13, beating out the Bearcats’ Tavin Schroeder (17:29) and Finley McConniel (18:04).
Also for the Bearcats, Hayden Schmidt (20:27) placed 18th, Jayson Allison (20:28) placed 19th and Seth Balzer (21:37) placed 25th.
Qualifying for state individually were Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma (7th, 19:18) and John Vathke (17th, 20:15), Menno’s Erick Buechler (10th, 19:44), Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Tony Hansum (13th, 20:03) and Freeman’s Braydan Mangel (15th, 20:10).
Burke won the girls’ title with 23 points, edging out Gregory and AC-DC, each at 26 points. Freeman Academy-Marion (30) finished fourth, just missing a state berth, followed by Scotland (36) and Menno (45).
The Bearcats put two runners in the top three, led by senior Jada Koerner (20:53) in first. Gregory’s Asia VanDerWerff (21:10) was second, followed by the Bearcats’ Estelle Waltner (21:30).
AC-DC put three runners in the top 11, led by a fifth place finish from senior Anna DeHaan (22:13). Lexi Schroeder (23:08) was 10th and Eilie DeHaan (23:19) was 11th to complete the Thunder’s scoring.
Scotland put three runners in the top 15, allowing the Highlanders to compete at state as a team. Senior Jenna Vitek (22:57) was ninth, with Nora Robb (23:50) 13th and Britney Rueb (23:50) 14th.
Also qualifying for state individually were Menno’s Ashton Massey (6th, 22:23) and Zoe Schaeffer (16th, 23:54), and Freeman’s Rylee Peters (12th, 23:31) and Peyton McCune (18th, 24:00).
TEAM SCORES: Freeman Academy-Marion 20, Mitchell Christian 21, Gregory 22, Canistota 29, Avon 43, Burke 64, Marty 78
TOP 20: 1. Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 17:13; 2. Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:29; 3. Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:04; 4. Silas Holdeman, Mitchell Christian 18:06; 5. Luke Sinclair, Gregory 18:19; 6. Fin Adams, Gregory 18:45; 7. Tyler Tjeerdsma, Avon 19:18; 8. Joseph Tegethoff, Mitchell Christian 19:33; 9. Luke Mentele, Mitchell Christian 19:41; 10. Erick Buechler, Menno 19:44; 11. Kaden Christian, Canistota 19:45; 12. Pierce Stukel, Gregory 19:49; 13. Tony Hansum, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 20:03; 14. Nahum Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 20:09; 15. Braydan Mangel, Freeman 20:10; 16. Ryler Stevicks, Gregory 20:11; 17. John Fathke, Avon 20:15; 18. Hayden Schmidt, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:27; 19. Jayson Allison, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:28; 20. Leonel Gonzalez, Marty 20:49
TEAM SCORES: Burke 23, Gregory 26, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 26, Freeman Academy-Marion 30, Scotland 36, Menno 45, Canistota 54
TOP 20: 1. Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:53; 2. Asia VanDerWerff, Gregory 21:10; 3. Estelle Waltner, Freeman Academy-Marion 21:30; 4. Brecken Bolander, Burke 21:48; 5. Anna DeHaan, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 22:13; 6. Ashton Massey, Menno 22:23; 7. Taylor Zeisler, Burke 22:31; 8. Emily Grim, Gregory 22:53; 9. Jenna Vitek, Scotland 22:57; 10. Lexi Schoenfelder, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 23:08; 11. Eilie DeHaan, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 23:19; 12. Rylee Peters, Freeman 23:31; 13. Avery Zeisler, Burke 23:33; 14. Nora Robb, Scotland 23:50; 15. Britney Rueb, Scotland 23:52; 16. Zoe Schaeffer, Menno 23:54; 17. Cassidy Keiser, Gregory 23:58; 18. Peyton McCune, Freeman 24:00; 19. Maria Addy, Canistota 24:03; 20. Gabbie Eichmann, Canistota 24:12
