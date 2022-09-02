TYNDALL — Ryan Krog had a hand in all five touchdowns as Elkton-Lake Benton upended Bon Homme 30-14 in prep football action on Thursday.

Krog threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 151 yards and two scores for E-LB. Tanner Stein caught four passes for 115 yards and a score. Riddick Westley and Carson Griffith also had touchdown catches in the victory.

