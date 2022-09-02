TYNDALL — Ryan Krog had a hand in all five touchdowns as Elkton-Lake Benton upended Bon Homme 30-14 in prep football action on Thursday.
Krog threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 151 yards and two scores for E-LB. Tanner Stein caught four passes for 115 yards and a score. Riddick Westley and Carson Griffith also had touchdown catches in the victory.
Krog also had a team-high seven tackles for the E-LB defense. Griffith picked off a pass. Garrett Neill recovered a fumble in the victory.
Riley Rothschadl had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass to Isaac Crownover for the Bon Homme offense.
Chapin Cooper had 11 tackles, including a sack, to lead the Bon Homme defense.
Elkton-Lake Benton travels to Deubrook next. Bon Homme travels to Viborg-Hurley next.
ELKTON-LAKE BENTON (3-0) 12 6 0 12 — 30
BON HOMME (1-1) 0 0 8 6 — 14
O’Neill St. Mary’s 60, Randolph 6
O’NEILL, Neb. — O’Neill St. Mary’s claimed a 60-6 victory over Randolph in prep football action on Thursday.
Gage Hedstrom returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another for St. Mary’s. Isaac Everitt rushed for two scores and had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Hedstrom finished 6-for-7 passing for 123 yards, with Carson Dannenbring making four catches for 103 yards and a score. Everitt had 11 carries for 110 yards.
Ajay Gubbels had the lone Randolph touchdown, an 11-yard touchdown catch from Isaiah Salmon. Bryson Eledge had 76 yards rushing in the effort.
Both teams are now 1-1. St. Mary’s hosts Osmond on Sept. 9. Randolph hosts Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family on Sept. 9.
