Yankton’s Ellie Karolevitz missed her 30th career varsity basketball game Thursday night. But what she’s shown in her 45 career games — and what she’s shown off the court — have earned her the opportunity to extend her career.
Karolevitz signed with NAIA Northwestern College on Thursday, committing to continuing her academic and athletic careers at the Orange City, Iowa, institution.
“It’s something that she’s had a goal since she first started playing basketball as a freshman,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “I’m very proud of the work that she’s put in, and the things that she’s done both skill-wise and the physicality to give herself the opportunity to be a college-level player and be a successful college-level player.”
Part of the “work” that Karolevitz has put in has involved rehab of injuries. She missed the first nine games of her sophomore season before averaging 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game to help the Gazelles qualify for a COVID-cancelled state tournament. She was averaging better than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game when she went down in the fifth game of her junior season.
Karolevitz has missed the past six games this season but is expected to return. She is averaging 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
The Yankton guard’s skills on the court were just part of the reason first-year head coach Kristin Rotert wanted to bring Karolevitz into her program.
“Her competitiveness, her athleticism. She’s a really skilled player,” Rotert said. “In addition to that, she really fits who we are at Northwestern, our culture on and off the court.”
The 13th-ranked Raiders, currently 20-5 and tied for second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 12-5 league mark, utilize a “position-less” offense, a format that Rotert feels Karolevitz will thrive in.
“We run a very position-less system, a lot of players play inside and out, are very versatile with their skills, and she’s somebody who fits that well,” Rotert said. “She can handle the ball, shoot it, has enough size to play and finish around the basket, can defend multiple positions.”
That “fit” was apparent to Karolevitz as well.
“I’ll grow with my relationship with God, and academics and athletics. I know they’ll help me continue to become a better basketball player on and off the court,” she said. “They’ll help me continue to become a better person.”
In recent years, Karolevitz has spent part of her “off the court” time helping grow the next generation of Gazelles, working with the team’s youth programs.
“It even goes further off the court, the things that she’s done with our program in terms of our young kids, our young Gazelles program, our summer camps and working with our little kids,” Krier said. “The impact that she’s had with that group might last longer than the time that she’s been in this program.”
For the senior guard, helping youngsters grow in the game she loves is valuable.
“I think it’s important that the little girls watching us know that they can have fun and work hard and have the opportunity to come out on the floor when they get to high school,” Karolevitz said.
The desire to help also contributed to Karolevitz’s choice for a future career.
“I’m probably going to go into physical therapy, just because of all the situations that I have been in,” Karolevitz said. “I feel like it will be a good path for me to take, help other people who have been through the same thing as me.”
Karolevitz’s journey has also taught her to enjoy each moment.
“What I’ve been through has helped me appreciate the game, take advantage of every opportunity that I have to be with my teammates, really have fun,” she said. “Because you never know when you’re not going to get to do it anymore.”
While Krier expects to have Karolevitz on the court some time before the Gazelles wrap up the regular season, he knows her impact will last beyond her time wearing Yankton red and white.
“You want to watch kids grow up, you want to watch them develop, not only into basketball players but into human beings,” he said. “And you’ve been able to see the mental toughness that she has been able to develop through the course of her basketball career, but also the way that she’s been able to impact teammates, young Gazelles and coaches in a positive way.
“Those things are probably going to be more beneficial for her down the road.”
