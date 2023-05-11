FARGO, N.D.— Fourth-year junior Gen Hirata set a new Summit League Championships meet record to highlight Thursday’s action for the Coyotes at Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex in Fargo, North Dakota.
Hirata cleared a meet record height of 14-3 ¼ (4.35m), breaking the previous record of 14-2 ½ held by Coyote alumna Emily Grove. Hirata takes the gold for the second time of her career, previously winning the outdoor crown in 2021. South Dakota has won 10 consecutive women’s pole vault crowns. The nation’s No. 1 women’s pole vault squad collected 32.5 points in the event. Sophomore Marleen Mülla finished runner-up for the second-straight season with a height of 13-9 ¼ (4.20m). Hirata and Mülla are both ranked in the top-five nationally. Junior Cassidy Mooneyhan tied for third place with a height of 12-9 ½ (3.90m) and junior Jaidyn Garrett was fifth with the same height. Third-year sophomore Alayna Falak and senior Deidra Marrison tied for sixth.
The Coyotes’ first gold medal of the weekend came in the women’s hammer throw with fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp winning in 194-11 (59.43m). She took the lead on her fifth throw, then furthered that mark with her sixth and final throw of the competition. Knapp grabs USD’s third Summit title in the event and first since 2019. Classmate Meredith Clark threw a nine-foot personal best on her final throw to jump to second place in the standings. Her mark of 192-4 (58.62m) puts her on the cusp of qualifying for the NCAA West Preliminary in the event and moves her to third in USD program history. Fourth-year sophomore Riley Griffith and sophomore Kenzie Campbell took seventh and eighth, respectively. South Dakota tallied 21 points in the event.
Behind the big performances in women’s pole vault and hammer throw, South Dakota leads the women’s team race with 62.5 points to North Dakota State’s 35.5. The Coyote men sit third in the team race with 14 points.
It came down to a full-out sprint down the home stretch of the men’s 10,000 meters with fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda finishing runner-up in 31:13.55. He earns all-Summit honors in the event for the first time. Fourth-year junior Charlie Babcock finished seventh.
Sixth-year senior Abby Ripperda set the pace for much of the women’s 10,000 meters and earned a spot on the podium of the event for the third time in her career. She finished runner-up in 35:58.83.
In the men’s hammer throw, redshirt-freshman Quincy Warren took sixth and sophomore Wyatt Pruce was eighth.
Knapp followed up her hammer throw performance by snagging a point in the javelin as well with an eighth-place finish.
The men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon got underway today.
Fourth-year junior Wyatt Lubarski sits in second place following the first five events with 3,749 points. He had the fastest time in the 100 meters (11.06 seconds), the furthest shot put throw (43-6 ½, 13.27m) and the fastest time in the 400 meters (50.73 seconds). Sophomore Derek Eidsness is in the third position with 3,731 points.
Fifth-year senior Liberty Justus enters day two of the heptathlon in second place with 3,115 points through four events. She clocked a personal best 14.14 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles and finished second in the 200 meters in 25.21 seconds.
The Coyotes resume action at the Summit League Championships Friday. The schedule has been adjusted due to forecasted inclement weather in Fargo with all events moving up one hour, starting with the multi events at 10 a.m.
