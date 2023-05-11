FARGO, N.D.— Fourth-year junior Gen Hirata set a new Summit League Championships meet record to highlight Thursday’s action for the Coyotes at Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex in Fargo, North Dakota.

Hirata cleared a meet record height of 14-3 ¼ (4.35m), breaking the previous record of 14-2 ½ held by Coyote alumna Emily Grove. Hirata takes the gold for the second time of her career, previously winning the outdoor crown in 2021. South Dakota has won 10 consecutive women’s pole vault crowns. The nation’s No. 1 women’s pole vault squad collected 32.5 points in the event. Sophomore Marleen Mülla finished runner-up for the second-straight season with a height of 13-9 ¼ (4.20m). Hirata and Mülla are both ranked in the top-five nationally. Junior Cassidy Mooneyhan tied for third place with a height of 12-9 ½ (3.90m) and junior Jaidyn Garrett was fifth with the same height. Third-year sophomore Alayna Falak and senior Deidra Marrison tied for sixth.

