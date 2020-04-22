EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third story in a three-part series about the Bob Winter Basketball Camps, which attracted thousands of youth players to Yankton for nearly three decades
Thirty miles might as well have been 300.
Yankton, although a short drive down Highway 50, seemed like a whole different world.
At least in the eyes of Shannon Jepsen, who grew up in Springfield.
“At that time, going to Yankton was a big deal,” said Jepsen, who attended Bon Homme High School in Tyndall.
“We usually went there to the grocery store or to McDonald’s, but that was usually it,” she added, with a chuckle.
Then came a suggestion, and eventually another one — and then two — of those trips.
At the end of a school year three decades ago, Jepsen and some of her fellow basketball players were informed by their coaches that there was something called the Bob Winter Camps over in Yankton.
Maybe those would be an option for part your summer, they were told.
“I remember them saying, ‘It would be a good thing for you to do in the offseason,’” said Jepsen, who can remember dribbling a basketball all over her family’s basement.
Already by that point in 1990, the Bob Winter Camps had attracted thousands of youth boys and girls basketball players from the region, and would continue to do so for nearly another full decade.
That summer, as well as the following summer in 1991, Jepsen and some of her friends spent five days at one of the camps that were held by then at Mount Marty College.
They proved to be truly eye-opening, Jepsen would tell you.
“For me, being from a small town and coming to the bigger town, it was amazing to see all of the different levels and skills,” Jepsen said.
It just so happened that Jepsen’s two years at the Bob Winter Camps — named after the former Yankton High School boys and girls basketball coach, and later the long-time athletic director — coincided with an appearance by someone named Becky Flynn, a girls standout from Wakonda.
Talk about an intimidating presence.
“You could’ve gotten scared by that, but it pushed you,” Jepsen said. “It made you think, ‘I can do this too.’”
That was, after all, the entire point of the camps, according to Winter and other organizers and coaches.
The camps were designed — in great detail, in fact — to emphasize fundamentals for the hundreds of campers who would attend each week (at the heyday of the camps, there were five different weeks during a summer).
“They did a good job working with you personally on certain skills,” Jepsen said.
Whether it was tips for a proper jump shot or free throws or footwork or ball-handling skills, everything Jepsen learned from her two years at the camp were immediately taken back home to Springfield — either in the family basement during cold days or outside at the park on warm days.
“Those were all things I’d work on,” she said.
Jepsen’s memories at the Bob Winter Camps have started flooding back now that her son, Caden, is involved in athletics — the senior at West Central High School is on the golf team and also plays basketball through the Sacred Hoops program.
“It’s kind of a newer version of what Bob Winter was for us,” Jepsen said.
— — —
One of the many benefits for campers?
The thousands of youth players who chose to attend the Bob Winter Camps for the nearly three decades were able to learn the fundamentals from a number of coaches.
They ranged in experience and in experiences, but that’s what it made it particularly beneficial, former players would tell you.
One of those is Yankton native Brian Kortan.
Now an assistant men’s golf coach at Texas A&M, Kortan attended the camps when they were held at Nash Gymnasium on the Yankton College campus.
Among the memories that stand out to this day for Kortan include Steve Krier, a YHS graduate and later an assistant boys’ basketball coach at O’Gorman. He also spent many years helping with the Bob Winter camps.
Kortan said he can clearly remember Krier, who led a ball-handling and shooting demonstration, providing a certain kind of advance to the young players.
“He’d hold that basketball and say, ‘Take this with you everywhere. You don’t need a girlfriend; take your basketball to a movie,’” Kortan recalled.
The message, of course, was that the players needed to spend the time with a ball in their hand to improve their game.
“He’d finish with something like, ‘I promise, your basketball won’t ever let you down,’” Kortan said.
Krier was a coach that Craig Libis, another former camper, remembers, as well.
“He would scare the crap out of you and then remind you why you need to love the game,” said Libis, a Springfield native and Bon Homme High School graduate who attended the camps in 1987 and 1988.
Chad Gordon, a Yankton native, is another former coach who is remembered by a former camper; this one, Matt Christensen.
“We all looked up to every camp leader, whom Bob employed wisely: Young, cool, friendly guys and gals,” said Christensen, a Yankton High School graduate and current assistant football coach at Brandon Valley.
The three-on-three tournaments held during the week-long camps were also helpful, he added.
“Sometimes you didn’t get to pick your teams, which was so good for young people to learn to develop,” Christensen said.
By being thrust into groupings alongside players they didn’t know, campers were also constantly making new friends, according to Diane (Hiemstra) Gabriel, a former Yankton High School girls’ standout.
“It was neat because you got to meet girls from around the state,” she said.
— — —
Part of what made the Bob Winter Camps unique — aside from the five-day setup — was that it was more than basketball.
Participants would stay in dorm halls and there would be motivational speakers who would come speak to the groups.
One speaker Ken Bruckner, a former high school coach who is now in Menno, specifically remembers Lyle Alzado (Yankton College graduate and former NFL standout).
“The speakers had a message that told the players and coaches their story, and how to make things more positive in your life and how to learn from past bad choices,” Bruckner said.
Even the time of the camps presented unique challenges, according to Libis.
He specifically remembers the 1988 camp because of the weather: The week Libis attended was the hottest in Yankton since the 1930s, he said — the mercury eclipsed 100 degrees each day and reached as high as 109.
“There was no air conditioning in the gym and was limited in the dorms,” Libis said. “The main topic of the day was, ‘Drink your water.’ It was so hot.”
That didn’t slow down the fun times, though.
Bruckner said he used to do an impression of actor John Belushi — a former camper even asked Bruckner a few years ago if he would demonstrate it to his wife.
The camps also provided a first for Jepsen.
She said during lunch break one year at Cimpl Arena in Yankton, a big television screen was brought in, and the music video to the song ‘Sweet Child of Mine’ played on a certain channel.
“I had never seen MTV before,” Jepsen joked. “That was a big deal for a little country girl.”
