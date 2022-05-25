VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce that Grace Chadick will be joining the Coyotes roster for the 2022-23 season.
Chadick, who hails from Plainfield, Illinois, will enroll at South Dakota in the fall as a transfer from the University of Central Oklahoma and will have three years of athletic eligibility remaining.
Chadick enjoyed a strong freshman season at Central Oklahoma posting a 15-6 singles mark while helping the Bronchos fashion a 24-2 dual record and an NCAA Division II national runner-up finish.
“Grace is going to be a great addition to the program,” coach Brett Barnett said. “She had a great freshman year playing for the second-ranked Division II program in the country.”
Chadick earned All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) first-team honors at No. 4 singles, posting a 7-1 record while Central Oklahoma posted an 8-0 dual mark in league play.
“It was great getting to know her during the recruiting process as she is good student, and very driven to get the most out of her tennis,” said Barnett. “She is a very hard-working player that immediately makes our team better.
“She has a ton of variety in her game being lefty, can play heavy when needed, ability to play aggressive, the confidence to step inside the court and finish, and has a tricky lefty serve. She is going to be very fun to work with and watch her game continue to grow and improve.”
The daughter of Blake and Melissa Chadick plans to study kinesiology and sports management at South Dakota.
