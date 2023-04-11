SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Meredith Clark and junior Erin Kinney were named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the Week for the period ended April 9.

Clark threw more than a foot past her outdoor best to win the shot put in a league-best 50-4 (15.34m) at the USD Early Bird. She moved to second in USD program history with the mark. She also placed third in the hammer throw in 178-1 (54.27m) and fourth in the discus in 158-7 (48.34m) at the meet. Clark, who hails from Syracuse, Nebraska, earns the weekly recognition for the first time of her career.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.