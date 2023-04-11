SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Meredith Clark and junior Erin Kinney were named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the Week for the period ended April 9.
Clark threw more than a foot past her outdoor best to win the shot put in a league-best 50-4 (15.34m) at the USD Early Bird. She moved to second in USD program history with the mark. She also placed third in the hammer throw in 178-1 (54.27m) and fourth in the discus in 158-7 (48.34m) at the meet. Clark, who hails from Syracuse, Nebraska, earns the weekly recognition for the first time of her career.
Kinney took gold in both the 100 meters and 4x100-meter relay on Saturday at the USD Early Bird. She clocked a scorching 10.98 seconds in the 100 meters, a time that would have ranked second in the nation if it were not for the +9.9 m/s wind reading. The time’s more than a half second faster than her wind-legal personal best of 11.50 from earlier this season. Kinney also anchored the 4x100 relay to a win in 45.44. Kinney, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, garners her sixth honor of 2023 and eighth career recognition.
South Dakota returns to action Thursday with a series of meets in southern California, highlighted by the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California.
