SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland’s Dalton Tremayne has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Football Special Teams Player of the Week for a second straight week.
Tremayne, a junior return specialist from Ponca, Nebraska, averaged 15.8 yards per punt return and added one kickoff return for 23 yards. His play helped set up the Midland offensive with great field position all afternoon.
In addition to his returns, he hauled in one pass on offense for 45 yards as Midland defeated Hastings, 43-0 on homecoming to retain the Watchorn-McLaughlin Trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.