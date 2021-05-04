SIOUX FALLS — Yankton went 1-1 in a boys’ tennis triangular on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
The Bucks edged Sioux Falls Christian 5-4, thanks to winning two of three doubles matches. Ryan Schulte and Keaton List, and Harrison Krajewski and Zac Briggs won in doubles for Yankton. Gage Becker, Harrison Krajewski and Miles Krajewski each won in singles play for the Bucks.
Lincoln downed Yankton 8-1. Harrison Krajewski and Briggs won in doubles play.
Yankton finishes the dual portion of its season on Friday in Brookings, facing Huron, Aberdeen Central and host Brookings in a quad. Start time is 10 a.m.
YANKTON 5, S.F. CHRISTIAN 4
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Landon Levenhagen 6-3, 6-3; Collin Harmelink C def. Keaton List 6-0, 6-3; Daniel Puumala C def. Zac Briggs 6-4, 2-6, (10-7); Jadon Munson C def. Ryan Schulte 7-5, 4-6, (12-10); Harrison Krajewski Y def. Easton Prins 7-5, 6-2; Miles Krajewski Y def. Gavin Mulder 7-5, 6-4
DOUBLES: Levenhagen/Puumala C def. Becker-Dylan Ridgway 6-1, 6-0; Schulte-List Y def. Harmelink-Munson 1-6, 6-2, (10-4); H. Krajewski-Briggs Y def. Prins-Mulder 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)
LINCOLN 8, YANKTON 1
SINGLES: Gage Gohl L def. Gage Becker 6-1, 6-2; Preston Koski L def. Keaton List 6-3, 6-2; Gavin Schmit L def. Zac Briggs 6-4, 6-4; Drew Gohl L def. Ryan Schulte 6-0, 6-2; James Yousef L def. Harrison Krajewski 6-1, 6-1; River McKenzie L def. Miles Krajewski 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: C. Tao-G. Gohl L def. Becker-Quentin Moser 6-1, 6-2; I. Stewart-D. Gohl def. Schutle-List 6-3, 6-2; H. Krajewski-Briggs Y def. A. Tao-Kosli 7-5, 7-5
