DES MOINES, Iowa — South Dakota captured three flags, highlighted by junior Jacy Pulse clocking one of the nation’s best 400-meter hurdle marks Friday at the 113th Drake Relays inside Drake Stadium.

Pulse, a native of Salem, South Dakota, captured the 400-meter hurdles in a school-record clocking of 56.79 seconds. She dropped nearly two seconds off her personal best to surpass U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier Alexa Duling (2012) on South Dakota’s all-time charts. Pulse also moves to 12th in the NCAA this spring with the time. Sophomore teammate Averi Schmeichel also had a personal best in the race, clocking 1:00.30 for ninth place. Her time ranks sixth in USD program history.

