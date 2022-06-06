The Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a doubleheader sweep over the Hartford Sparx in girls’ softball action on Monday.
Isabelle Sheldon doubled and singled to lead Yankton past Hartford 3-2 in the opener.
Kalli Koletzky, Jordyn Kudera and Emma Gobel each had a hit in the victory.
Daylee Hughes picked up the win, striking out eight in the six-inning contest.
Yankton scored five runs in the sixth to rally to an 8-7 victory in the nightcap.
Hannah Crisman doubled and singled, and Sheldon tripled for Yankton. Hughes doubled and Gobel singled in the win.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out four in the six-inning contest.
The Gazelles, 14-2, host Mitchell on Wednesday.
Wayne Tourn.
Wakefield 5, Fury Fire 4
WAYNE, Neb. — Wakefield edged the Yankton Fury Fire 5-4 in the 18-Under silver bracket championship of the Wayne Dirt Devils Tournament, Sunday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Emma Wiese and Lainie Keller each doubled and singled for Yankton. Jadyn Hubbard, Keyara Mason, Hannah Christopherson and Brenna Dann each had a hit for the Fire.
Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out six.
Yankton hosts the Norfolk Golden Girls on Tuesday. Start time for the doubleheader is 6:30 p.m.
Fury Fire 7, Dakota Valley 2
WAYNE, Neb. — The Yankton Fury Fire claimed a 7-2 victory over the Dakota Valley 16-under team to start silver bracket play on Sunday.
Emma Wiese had two hits and Keyara Mason had two hits and three RBI for Yankton. Lainie Keller and Ashley Tolsma each doubled. Ellie Wiese, Hannah Christopherson and Brenna Dann each had a hit in the victory.
JaeLyn Bacan, Silja Gunderson and Brennan Trotter each had a hit for Dakota Valley.
Dann and Ellie Wiese each pitched two innings for Yankton, each striking out three. Rachel Voegeli took the loss.
Fury Twisters 8, Norfolk Kelly’s 5
WAYNE, Neb. — Eliza Gurney and Anjeliena Schaeffer each went 2-for-2 with a double as the Yankton Fury Twisters downed Norfolk Kelly’s 8-5 on Sunday.
Ciena Mount tripled for Yankton. Alaina Nelson and Kyra Zuck each had a hit in the victory.
Brenna Suhr picked up the win, striking out three in four innings of work.
Wayne 12, Fury Fire 4
WAYNE, Neb. — Host Wayne scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-4 victory over Yankton Fury Fire on Saturday.
Ellie Wiese doubled and singled, and Lainie Keller homered for Yankton. Jadyn Hubbard doubled, and Keyara Mason and Kara Klemme each had a hit in the effort.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Fury Twisters 8, Cyclones 1
WAYNE, Neb. — The Yankton Fury Twisters blew past the Highway 91 Cyclones 8-1 on Saturday.
Ciena Mount had two hits, and Makenzie Stanage and Anjeliena Schaeffer each doubled for Yankton. Eliza Gurney, Alaina Nelson and Brenna Suhr each had a hit in the victory.
Stanage picked up the win, striking out five in the four-inning contest.
Fury Fire 5, Wakefield 2
WAYNE, Neb. — Yankton Fury Fire used a three-run fifth inning to claim a 5-2 victory over Wakefield on Saturday.
Kara Klemme had two hits and Lainie Keller homered for Yankton. Emma Wiese and Ashley Tolsma each doubled. Hannah Christopherson and Emma Heine each had a hit.
Brenna Dann picked up the win, striking out three in the five-inning contest.
Fury Twisters 8, Wayne 3
WAYNE, Neb. — The Yankton Fury Twisters dusted the Wayne Dirt Devils 8-3 on Saturday.
Eliza Gurney and Kyra Zuck each had three hits for Yankton. Anjeliena Schaeffer, Alaina Nelson, Makenzie Stanage and Brooklyn King each had a hit in the victory.
Brenna Suhr picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
Fremont Force 11, Fury Fire 0
WAYNE, Neb. — The Fremont Force used a pair of big innings to claim an 11-0 victory over the Yankton Fury Fire on Saturday.
Hannah Christopherson, Brenna Dann and Keyara Mason each doubled for Yankton. Jadyn Hubbard added a hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out four in the four-inning contest.
Triple Crown OKC
SD Phoenix 10, Fury Red 0
ARCADIA, Okla. — The South Dakota Phoenix held Yankton Fury Red to a pair of hits in a 10-0 decision on Monday.
Paige Hatch doubled and Annika Gordon singled for Yankton.
Regan Garry took the loss.
Fury Red host the Hartford Sparx on Wednesday. Start time for the doubleheader is 6:30 p.m.
Fury Red 11, KC Rebels 3
ARCADIA, Okla. — Yankton Fury Red pounded out 10 hits in an 11-3 victory over KC Rebels-Streeter on Sunday.
Logan Miller went 3-for-4 with a triple for Yankton. Elle Feser and Regan Garry each doubled and singled. Tori Vellek had two hits. Paige Hatch doubled in the win.
Bailey Sample struck out 11 in the five-inning contest to pick up the win.
Fireballs Xtreme 13, Fury Red 3
ARCADIA, Okla. — Fireballs Xtreme Gold jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 13-3 victory over Yankton Fury Red on Sunday.
Brooklyn Townsend had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Logan Miller and Olivia Girard each had a hit.
Bailey Sample took the loss.
Fury Red 5, Las Vegas 1
ARCADIA, Okla. — Yankton Fury Red scored three runs in the first and claimed a 5-1 victory over Las Vegas on Saturday.
Paige Hatch tripled for Yankton. Logan Miller, Olivia Girard and Annika Gordon each had a hit.
Bailey Sample went the distance in the win, striking out eight and allowing two hits in the five-inning contest.
406 Playmakers 3, Fury Red 1
ARCADIA, Okla. — The 406 Playmakers claimed a 3-1 victory over Yankton Fury Red on Saturday.
Tori Vellek, Bailey Sample and Grace Ortmeier each had a hit for Yankton.
Regan Garry took the loss, striking out three in four innings of work.
