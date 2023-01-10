SIOUX FALLS — Yankton scored 128.45 in a gymnastics triangular on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Host Harrisburg won the event with a team score of 144.65. Brookings finished at 135.15.
Harrisburg’s Katelyn Maeschen won the all-around with a 37.5, well ahead of teammates Brinley Sanderson (36.05) and Kiah Boetel (35.75).
Maeschen also won the uneven parallel bars (9.35), balance beam (9.4) and vault (9.35). Sanderson won the floor exercise (9.45).
Yankton was led by Mackenzie Steinbrecher, who scored 32.1 in the all-around. Burkley Olson finished at 31.25, with Allie Byrkeland at 31.05 and Marissa Byrkeland at 30.95.
Ava Koller was the lone Gazelle to score a top-five finish on the night, finishing third in the floor exercise with a 9.35. Koller also led the Gazelles on vault (8.5). Olson led the Gazelles on Bars (7.85), while Marissa Byrkeland led Yankton on beam (8.0).
Next up for Yankton is the Huron Invitational on Friday.
Harrisburg won the JV title with a 117.1, beating out Brookings (111.75) and Yankton (101.7).
Aliya Fluke led Yankton in the all-around, scoring 23.45. Emma Gobel (7.9) led Yankton on vault, with Briley Steffensen (5.3) leading the Gazelles on bars, Avery Portillo (7.6) leading Yankton on beam and Ellie Drotzmann (7.1) leading Yankton on floor.
TEAM SCORES: Harrisburg 144.65, Brookings 135.15, Yankton 128.45
ALL-AROUND: 1, Katelyn Maeschen H 37.5; 2, Brinley Sanderson H 36.05; 3, Kiah Boetel H 35.75; 4, Layla Erickson B 34.6; 5, Delilah Fuls B 33.75; YHS: Mackenzie Steinbrecher 32.1; Burkley Olson 31.25; Allie Byrkeland 31.05; Marissa Byrkeland 30.95
BARS: 1, Katelyn Maeschen H 9.35; 2, Layla Erickson B 8.85; 3, Kiah Boetel H 8.8; 4, Delilah Fuls B 8.75; 5, Brinley Sanderson H 8.65; YHS: Burkley Olson 7.85; Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.8; Allie Byrkeland 7.45; Ellie Drotzmann 7.4; Avery Portillo 6.5; Emma Goebel 6.1
BEAM: 1, Katelyn Maeschen H 9.4; 2, Kiah Boetel H 9.3; 3, Brinley Sanderson 9.25; 4, Meredith Hruby H 8.75; 5, Jessica Fourney B 8.55; YHS: Marissa Byrkeland 8.0; Burkley Olson 7.65; Ava Koller 7.5; Ellie Drotzmann 7.45; Allie Byrkeland 7.35; Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.3; Emma Gobel 6.45
FLOOR: 1, Brinley Sanderson H 9.45; 2, Katelyn Maeschen H 9.4; 3, Ava Koller Y 9.35; 4, Meredith Hruby H 9.25; 5, Kiah Boetel H 9.2; OTHER YHS: Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.7; Burkley Olson 8.05; Allie Byrkeland 8.0; Marissa Byrkeland 7.9; Avery Portillo 7.8; Briley Steffensen 7.1
VAULT: 1, Katelyn Maeschen H 9.35; 2, Delilah Fuls B 9.1; 3, Meredith Hruby H 9.0; T4, Brinley Sanderson H, Layla Erickson B 9.7; YHS: Ava Koller 8.5; Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.3; Allie Byrkeland 8.2; Aubrey Ploof 7.8; Burkley Olson 7.7; Avery Portillo 7.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.