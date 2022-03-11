LINCOLN, Neb. — The Aaron Losing era of Crofton girls’ basketball ended Friday with a 60-57 loss to Oakland-Craig in the third place game of the Nebraska State Class C2 Tournament, Friday at Lincoln East High School.
Chaney Nelson scored 18 points and Sadie Nelson scored 17 points for Oakland-Craig, which finished with a 20-8 record. Adilen Rennerfeldt added nine points for the Knights.
For Crofton (23-6), Ella Wragge finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Alexis Folkers and Jayden Jordan each had 12 points. Cassie Allen scored seven points and Ellie Tramp added three assists.
Losing, who had previously announced that this would be his last season in Crofton, led the Warriors to nine state titles and 16 state tournament appearances in his 18 years with the program. The Warriors posted a 444-56 record under Losing, including a 38-8 record in state tournament play.
Losing leaves Crofton with a 469-78 career coaching record.
Besides Losing’s departure, the Warriors will also graduate six seniors: Folkers, Jordan, Wragge, Brooklynn Fiscus, Jada Schmidt and Ashley Tramp.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (20-8)
Chaney Nelson 5 7-8 18, Adilen Rennerfeldt 1 6-6 9, Sydney Guzinski 1 0-0 3, Laryn Johnson 2 0-1 4, Bailey Pelan 1 0-0 2, Sadie Nelson 4 8-11 17, Gretchen Seagren 2 1-2 6, Shea Johnson 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 16 23-30 60.
CROFTON (23-6)
Alexis Folkers 4 3-3 12, Jayden Jordan 4 4-6 12, Ella Wragge 3 11-12 18, Cassie Allen 2 2-2 7, Sammie Allen 1 0-2 2, Alexa Wiebelhaus 0 0-2 0, Caitlin Guenther 1 3-4 5, Ellie Tramp 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 15 24-33 57.
OAKLAND 15 14 20 11 — 60
CROFTON 12 9 21 15 — 57
Three-Pointers: OC 5 (C. Nelson, Rennerfeldt, Guzinski, S. Nelson, Seagren), C 3 (Folkers, Wragge, C. Allen). Personal Fouls: OC 24, C 21. Fouled Out: Pelon, Folkers. Technical Fouls: Crofton coach.
