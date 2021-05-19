The Yankton Bucks will face Brandon Valley to open the Class A club high school baseball playoffs, Saturday in Pierre. Game time is set for approximately 2 p.m.
The Bucks are the 11th seed in playoffs, with the Lynx earning the sixth seed.
Pierre is the third seed overall and top seed in the four-team regional bracket. The Governors will face Rapid City Central at noon.
The winners of the noon and 2 p.m. contests will face off at 4 p.m. for the regional championship and a berth in the South Dakota State Class A Baseball Tournament, May 29 in Sioux Falls.
