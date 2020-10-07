Dordt scored 36 seconds into the match and made the goal hold up in a 1-0 decision over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Dordt’s Nathan Wanninger took a pass from Blake Hansen and lifted it past Sotirios Gkosdis for the only goal of the match.
The Defender defense did the rest, despite Mount Marty holding a 10-6 edge in shots on goal and an 8-4 edge in corner kicks.
Joel Hofstetter had three of MMU’s shots on goal. Alessandro Galbaiti put two shots on goal.
Brandon Hansen preserved the shutout in goal for Dordt, stopping all 10 shots he faced. Gkosdis stopped three shots and Sebastian Aguero made two saves for Mount Marty.
MMU, 1-3 overall and 0-3 in GPAC play, hosts Concordia on Monday. Start time is 1 p.m.
