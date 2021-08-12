MITCHELL — Drew Kitchens tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Dimock-Emery to a 7-3 win over Plankinton F&M Bankers at the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park Thursday.
Luke Bamberg and Phil Johnson added two hits and two RBI each for the Raptors. Sam Michels added two hits. Jason Schmidt, Gene Kitchens and Peyton Nash added one hit each.
Josh Engquist, Cole Knippling and Josh Geppert tallied two hits each for Plankinton. Trevor Salmonson added one hit and two RBI. Kyle Bruinsma added one hit.
Johnson pitched the complete game win for the Raptors, striking out seven. Travis Gant took the loss, pitching 7 1/3 innings. Engquist pitched the final five outs of relief.
Dimock-Emery advances to the State Semifinals Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park. They will face the winner of Flandreau and Alexandria.
