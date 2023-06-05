PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles are in contention for a spot on the podium after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Golf Championships, Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Mitchell holds the team lead with a 309, seven strokes better than Aberdeen Central (316). Rapid City Stevens is third at 320.
Yankton shot a 345 to rank seventh, six strokes behind Sioux Falls Lincoln (339) for the sixth and final team awards spot. Pierre (352) trails the Gazelles by seven strokes, with Brookings (353) eight shots back of Yankton.
Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink shot a 2-under 70 to hold a three-stroke lead after the opening round. Aberdeen Central’s Olivia Braun (73) was second, with Huron’s Bryn Huber (75) third and Brookings’ Delilah Fuhs (76) fourth.
Yankton’s Ellia Homstad is part of a four-way tie for fifth at 77. Also for the Gazelles, Elsie Larson shot 87, Sabrina Krajewski carded a 90, Gracie Brockberg shot 91 and Madison Ryken shot 99.
The two-day event concludes today (Tuesday).
Class A Girls
RAPID CITY — Sioux Falls Christian holds a four-stroke lead over rival Vermillion after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City.
The Chargers shot 339 on the opening day, finishing just ahead of Vermillion (343). St. Thomas More shot 359 for third, followed by Dakota Valley (363) and Canton (374).
Claire Crawford of Aberdeen Roncalli shot an 81 to hold the first-round lead, one shot better than Rylan Horning of St. Thomas More (82). Vermillion’s Stephanie Carr and Sioux Falls Christian’s Tori Peterson are tied for third at 83. Dakota Valley’s Katie Betsworth (84) is in fifth.
Also for Vermillion, Taylor Reuvers (85) is tied for sixth, Georgia Johnson (86) is tied for 10th and Ronnie Wilharm (89) is tied for 16th. Kaitlin Tracy is also in the medals hunt, ranked 24th after a first-round 92.
Also for Dakota Valley, Lexi Squier (88) is tied for 13th and Claire Wiebelhaus (91) is tied for 22nd. Addicyn Sailer shot 100 on the opening day.
Parkston is 14th with a 476 after the opening round, led by Gracie Oakley’s 99. Kayla Neugebauer shot 102, Avery Bogenreif shot 137, Finley Bogenreif shot 138 and Kalie Konfrst shot 140 for the Trojans.
Beresford put two golfers in the top 20 after the opening round. Maiya Muller (88) is tied for 13th, Juliann Seeley (89) is tied for 16th and Kaia Bear shot 102 for the Watchdogs.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Madison Buenger sits just outside the top 25, tied for 27th with a 94.
The two-day event concludes today (Tuesday).
Class B Boys
WATERTOWN — Gregory and Ethan share the opening round lead of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Golf Championships, Monday at Prairie Winds Golf Course in Watertown.
The Gorillas and Rustlers each posted a 243 on the opening day. Edmunds Central and Colman-Egan each shot 252. Wessington Springs (253) and Hanson (255) round out the top six.
Individually, Wyatt Larson of McIntosh held the first-round lead with a 74, three strokes better than Harrison Beyers of Edmunds Central. Eli Fogel of Gregory and Rylan Gerlach of Ethan were tied for third at 78.
The top area team Monday was Platte-Geddes, which shot 271 to rank 15th. Freeman (287) is 19th and Centerville (308) is 22nd after the opening day of competition.
Parker’s Brenden Pesicka is tied for ninth after the opening day, shooting an 80.
Platte-Geddes was led by Dawson Hoffman’s 88. Jadon Petersen shot 91 and Jye Bailey carded a 92 for the Black Panthers.
Tannen Auch led Freeman with an 86. Alaric Knittel shot 99, Thor Aanenson shot 102 and Zac Sayler shot 110 for the Flyers.
Denver Anderson led Centerville with a 97. Cullen Pollard shot 100, Corbin Tople shot 111 and Jase Brouwer shot 121 for the Tornadoes.
Competing individually, Maverick Smith of Scotland-Menno shot 88, Peyton Hanson of Viborg-Hurley shot 89, Ray Travnicek of Parker shot 94, Landon Bares of Bon Homme shot 96, Kashius Tucker of Bon Homme shot 101 and Jefferey Mellem of Irene-Wakonda carded a 108.
The two-day event concludes today (Tuesday).
Class B Girls
WATERTOWN — Chester holds a seven-stroke lead over Bison-Hettinger-Scranton after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Golf Championship, Monday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.
Chester shot a 245, with B-H-S scoring 252. Miller (260), Howard (272) and Deubrook Area (273) round out the top five.
Allison Kahler of B-H-S leads the way after an opening round 76. Two golfers are tied at 78: Jadyn Mcdonald of Chester and Greta Anderson of B-H-S. Ayla McDonald of Chester and Brynn Roehrich of Clark-Willow Lake are tied at 79.
Abigail Svatos of Andes Central-Dakota Christian is the top area golfer after the opening round, tied for 19th at 89. Mallory Gant of Platte-Geddes (94) and Jaden Kortan of Bon Homme (97) also broke 100 on the day, with Kailen Odens of Scotland-Menno (101) and Jada Buse of Freeman Academy-Marion (103) nearly reaching that mark. Evie Foss of Scotland-Menno shot 111, Lucy Osterkamp of Alcester-Hudson and Brooke Pingrey of Centerville each shot 117. Presley Meyerink of Platte-Geddes shot 120 and GraceLin Bjordal of Centerville shot 121 on the opening day.
The two-day tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
