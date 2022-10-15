STOCKTON, Mo.—South Dakota women’s triathlon finished runner-up as a team at the Heartland Triathlon Cup, which served as the West Regional Qualifier for NCAA Triathlon teams, on Saturday morning at Stockton First Beach.
Seniors Cass Dalbec and Ella Kubas finished together in sixth and seventh place, respectively, to pave the way for the Coyotes’ runner-up team finish. Kubas had a stronger swim, exiting the water at 9:38, but Dalbec caught up to the lead pack on the bike. Dalbec ran across the finish line in 1:02:36 with Kubas joining her in the chute two seconds later.
South Dakota tallied 82 team points behind defending national champion Arizona State’s 123 points on Saturday. Denver finished third with 80 points and San Francisco was fourth with 59.
Sophomore Kayla Ribbink was the third Coyote finisher in 12th place with a time of 1:03:35. She had the strongest run amongst the Coyotes, clocking 18:59 for the 5,000 meters.
Sophomore Andrea Cernuda and senior Teagan Shapansky rounded out the Coyote scorers. Cernuda took 16th place with a time of 1:04:24 and Shapansky was 22nd with a time of 1:08:30.
Also racing on Saturday, freshman Chelsea Webber was just behind Shapansky in 23rd with a time of 1:08:48 and senior Tessa Brennan clocked 1:11:25 for 25th. Junior Verena Vesely ran as an individual and finished in 1:07:13.
Next up for the Coyotes is the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships on Nov. 12 in Tempe, Arizona. South Dakota placed third last fall following a pair of runner-up performances in the program’s first two seasons.
