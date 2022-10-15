STOCKTON, Mo.—South Dakota women’s triathlon finished runner-up as a team at the Heartland Triathlon Cup, which served as the West Regional Qualifier for NCAA Triathlon teams, on Saturday morning at Stockton First Beach.

Seniors Cass Dalbec and Ella Kubas finished together in sixth and seventh place, respectively, to pave the way for the Coyotes’ runner-up team finish. Kubas had a stronger swim, exiting the water at 9:38, but Dalbec caught up to the lead pack on the bike. Dalbec ran across the finish line in 1:02:36 with Kubas joining her in the chute two seconds later.

