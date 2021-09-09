GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Former University of South Dakota athlete and volunteer assistant coach Jim Vahrenkamp has been named the head coach for cross country and track and field for the University of North Dakota, UND announced on Thursday.
Vahrenkamp comes to UND from NCAA Division II Queens (North Carolina) University, where he has spent the last nine years as Director of Track and Field and Cross Country and produced 21 South Atlantic Conference (SAC) team championships including two SAC triple crowns, 61 NCAA All-Americans to go along with an NCAA champion in five different individual events.
Prior to his time at with the Royals, he was an assistant track and field and cross country coach at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D from 2009-2012 where he was a part of two women’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team championships as well as the 2012 women’s NCAA cross country championship team.
He spent the 2008-2009 season as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III Emory University where he was part of the University Athletic Association coaching staff of the year after winning the conference indoor championship.
Vahrenkamp spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of South Dakota from 2006-2008.
Vahrenkamp was a multi-event student-athlete for the Coyotes and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2006 and a master’s degree in 2008 from USD. He was the 2005 North Central Conference champion in the pentathlon.
