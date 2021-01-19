Yankton swept Sioux Falls Christian in club high school bowling action on Monday. The matches had been postponed from Friday due to poor weather conditions.
The Yankton girls won by forfeit, running their record to 5-2. For the Gazelles, Amalee Boese-Rahm rolled a 236 high game and 599 series to lead the way. Hannah Washburn rolled at 209 high game and 589 series, and Zara Bitsos rolled a 210 high game and 567 series for the Gazelles.
The Yankton boys cruised to a 47-3 victory. For the Bucks (5-2), Carter Teply rolled a 277 high game and 757 series to lead the way. Gage Becker rolled a 244 high game and 688 series. Josh Bern added a 238 high game and 604 series for the Bucks.
For SFC, James Woodward rolled a 213 high game and 614 series. Jackson Woodward added a 164 high game and 468 series for the Chargers.
Yankton is off this week due to a team cancelling its season due to COVID. The Bucks and Gazelles next take to the lanes on Jan. 29 at Canton, a 3:30 p.m. start.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton coasted to a 49-1 victory. For the Bucks (5-2), Connar Becker rolled a 225 high game and 555 series to lead the way. Sean Turner rolled a 196 high game and 524 series. Oliver Reindl added a 195 high game and 515 series.
