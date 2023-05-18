Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.