CANTON — Nora O’Malley’s 14 kills and Emma McDonald’s 13 kills helped guide Irene-Wakonda past Canton 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 28-30, 15-12 in a five-set high school volleyball match Thursday night in Canton.
O’Malley also added two blocks and three ace serves, while McKenna Mork tallied 21 set assists, two blocks, five kills and two aces. Emma Orr chipped in with 14 set assists.
Canton got 19 kills from Carlee Laubach, 45 set assists from Landree Meister and nine kills from Nikki Tiemann.
Irene-Wakonda, now 1-3, plays Bridgewater-Emery on Sept. 10 in Emery.
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-3) 25 16 25 28 15
CANTON (1-4) 17 25 22 30 12
Gayville-Volin 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
ALCESTER — Gayville-Volin’s top three hitters combined for 30 kills in a 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 victory over Alcester-Hudson in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Thursday in Alcester.
Kayla VanOsdel posted 12 kills and 14 digs, Sam Olson had 10 kills, and Jadyn Hubbard added eight kills and 11 digs to lead Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson posted 31 assists and Molly Larson added 33 digs in the victory.
Gayville-Volin, 3-0 overall and 2-0 in GPC play, hosts Scotland on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson, 1-2, travels to Avon on Sept. 10.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-0) 25 25 25
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-2) 13 22 20
Scotland 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
SCOTLAND — Scotland swept past Viborg-Hurley 27-25, 25-13, 25-14 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Grace Fryda posted 11 kills and 15 digs for Scotland. Rylee Conrad finished with 29 assists. Kennedy Bietz had seven kills, 21 digs and two ace serves. Delanie VanDriel posted seven kills, and Makayla Friederich added six kills and 11 digs in the victory.
For Viborg-Hurley, Coral Mason had six kills and four blocks, and Denae Mach had 10 assists to lead the way. Delana Mach posted five kills, five blocks and three ace serves. Rachel Christensen added 13 digs for the Cougars.
Scotland, 2-1, travels to Gayville-Volin on Tuesday. Viborg-Hurley travels to Canistota on Tuesday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (0-3) 25 13 14
SCOTLAND (2-1) 27 25 25
Avon 3, AC-DC 0
LAKE ANDES — Tiffany Pelton pounded the floor with eight kills and got plenty of help as Avon swept Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-12, 25-8, 25-17 in volleyball action Thursday night in Lake Andes.
Maddie Kocmich added four kills and four ace serves for Avon (2-2), while Shalayne Nagel had three blocks, Reese Powers had 12 set assists and three aces, and Katie Gretschmann led the defense with seven digs.
For AC-DC (0-2), Lexie VanderPol had seven kills and three blocks, while Mackenzie Muckey tallied four kills, two blocks and five digs. Allison Muckey and Keeya Weddell both had six set assists.
Next Tuesday, Avon hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour and AC-DC visits Parkston.
AVON (2-2) 25 25 25
ANDES CEN.-DC (0-2) 12 8 17
Wagner 3, Chamberlain 1
WAGNER — Abby Brunsing recorded 21 kills and five ace serves as Wagner defeated Chamberlain 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23 on Thursday night in Wagner.
Shona Kocer added nine kills for Wagner (2-1), while Paige Petry posted 21 set assists and 10 digs, Macy Koupal had 17 set assists and Olivia Breen tallied 12 digs.
For Chamberlain (1-2), Mya Knippling recorded 12 kills and three blocks, and Caycee Guinn added seven kills and two blocks.
Wagner plays Platte-Geddes next Tuesday.
CHAMBERLAIN (1-2) 20 16 25 23
WAGNER (2-1) 25 25 23 25
Parker 3, MCM 1
MONTROSE — Brooke Berens finished with 10 kills to help the Parker Pheasants defeat McCook Central-Montrose 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday night in Montrose.
Shelby Lang added seven kills for Parker (4-0), while Cierra Mohr tallied three blocks and 27 set assists, and Breana Jensen led the defense with 27 digs.
MCM (1-3) got seven kills and five blocks from Madisen Koepsell, five kills from Ashtyn Wobig, and 19 digs from Riley Morrison.
Parker will open Big East Conference action next Thursday against Sioux Valley in Parker.
PARKER (4-0) 20 25 25 25
MCCOOK CEN.-MONT. (1-3) 25 17 18 20
Cor.-Stick. 3, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — Morgan DeLange recorded 11 kills and Avery Broughton added 10 as Corsica-Stickney swept Centerville 25-10, 25-11, 25-6 on Thursday in Centerville.
Marissa DeLange added 16 set assists and Morgan Clites had nine digs for Corsica-Stickney.
In the loss for Centerville, Mya Bendt had three kills, Ellie Hunter posted two kills and three blocks, and Macey Hostetler had three set assists.
Centerville hosts Freeman next Tuesday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 25 25 25
CENTERVILLE 10 11 6
Parkston 3, Hanson 0
ALEXANDRIA — Parkston outlasted Hanson 25-12, 25-18, 25-23 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Emma Yost led a balanced Yankton attack with six kills, 19 digs and five ace serves. Faith Oakley posted five kills and 10 assists. C.C. Neugebauer finished with 11 assists and 10 digs. Brielle Bruening had five kills, four blocks and three ace serves. Baylee Schoenfelder added 19 digs and four ace serves in the victory.
For Hanson, Grace Weber had five kills and Jalyn Kampshoff posted 14 assists to lead the way. Skylar Holm and Vanessa Doyle each had 12 digs. Abby Kortan added three ace serves.
Parkston, 4-2, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday. Hanson, 1-2, travels to Howard on Tuesday.
Parkston won the JV match 25-13, 25-19; and the C-match 25-22, 25-18.
PARKSTON (4-2) 25 25 25
HANSON (1-2) 12 18 23
Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley swept Elk Point-Jefferson 25-12, 25-15, 25-18 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Rachel Rosenquist had nine kills and two blocks, and Sophie Tuttle had nine kills for Dakota Valley. Logan Miller posted 37 assists and two ace serves. Taylor Wilshire had 17 digs and two ace serves. Sam Archer had 11 digs and Jorja VanDenHul added two blocks in the victory.
Josie Curry had six kills and two ace serves for EPJ. Addie Stabe posted 11 assists. Alyssa Chytka had 25 digs, Sophie Giorgio had 15 digs and nine assists, and Danica Torez added 12 digs for the Huskies.
Dakota Valley, 3-0, travels to Beresford on Tuesday. EPJ, 1-2, hosts West Central on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley won the JV match 25-8, 25-10; and the C-match 25-9, 25-18.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (1-2) 12 15 18
DAKOTA VALLEY (3-0) 25 25 25
Wynot Tourn.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Crofton 0
WYNOT, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle earned its first victory of the season, beating Crofton 25-21, 25-15, in the consolation match of the Wynot Quad, Thursday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Kayden Jueden had six kills and 15 digs, and Erin Folkers had five kills and eight digs to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten posted 13 ssists. Kennadi Peitz had nine digs and two ace serves, and Keanna Korth had nine digs and two blocks in the victory.
Hartington-Newcastle takes on Winnebago on Tuesday.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (1-5) 25 25
CROFTON 21 15
Bloomfield 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0
WYNOT, Neb. — Bloomfield outlasted Hartington-Newcastle 25-22, 25-14 in the opening round of the Wynot Quad on Thursday.
Kayden Jueden had four kills and 12 digs, and Erin Folkers had four kills for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten had 12 assists, and Olivia Grutsch had 13 digs and two ace serves in the effort.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 22 14
BLOOMFIELD 25 25
Other Matches
ORR 3, Canistota 2
RUTLAND — Julia Trygstad notched nine kills, three blocks and 19 digs to help Oldham-Ramona-Rutland rally past Canistota 25-27, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-5 on Thursday night in Rutland.
Sine Matson added 31 digs and Paige Hanson had 17 set assists in the victory for ORR (1-2).
For Canistota (1-2), Kenzy Krinke posted 12 kills, 17 digs and four ace serves, while Mykkah Krinke had 29 set assists and Lexi Tieszen had 39 digs.
CANISTOTA (1-2) 27 25 22 19 5
OLDHAM-RAM.-RUT. (1-2) 25 16 25 25 15
