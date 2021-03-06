SIOUX FALLS – The defending Summit League Tournament Champion South Dakota Coyotes started their tournament by playing Oral Roberts, a team they defeated twice two weekends ago.
The third time around saw Oral Roberts shoot over 50% from beyond the arc, and hang within 10 points for most of the first three quarters, but a fourth quarter scoring surge for USD gave them the 89-66 victory Saturday afternoon in the Sanford Pentagon.
“We were fortunate because we kind of weathered the storm,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We played really well defensively in the fourth quarter and found a way.”
The Coyotes led by 15, 52-37 early in the third quarter, only for the Golden Eagles to get within five 60-55 over the next five minutes of play. USD closed the third quarter out strong, leading 66-57 going into the final quarter. The Coyotes outscored Oral Roberts 23-9 in the fourth quarter to close the door on the potential upset bid.
“I think we just brought a lot of energy (in the fourth),” Liv Korngable said, “Staying aggressive and not just because you have a 10 point lead, it’s easy to just play defense, but I thought we stayed aggressive and took to the rim very well in the fourth quarter.”
The first three quarters were controlled by the Coyotes, but Oral Roberts was never out of reach. The Coyotes led by 12 a the half, in large part to a pair of buckets down the stretch by sophomore Macy Guebert, who hit a floater with one second left in the half to give USD the 12 point lead.
Chloe Lamb led the Coyotes with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Liv Korngable tallied 19 points, six assists and six steals. Hannah Sjerven picked up another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Maddie Krull joined the three seniors in double figures with 12 points.
Tierney Coleman led the Golden Eagles with 21 points. Regan Schumacher added 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Coyotes now await the winner of Sunday’s North Dakota State-Denver game on Monday. The semifinal game is set to tip at 2:45 p.m.
“I think the biggest area we have to work on improving is finding ways to get out to shooters quicker,” Plitzuweit said. “We didn’t do as good of a job as we need to against Oral Roberts, but now we have a chance to either play North Dakota State or Denver and both of them shoot the ball really well.”
ORAL ROBERTS 66
Ariel Walker 2-5 0-0 6, Tierney Coleman 6-15 5-5 21, Regan Schumacher 2-4 6-6 11, Addisyn Moore 1-4 1-2 3, Keni Jo Lippe 2-12 1-4 7, Tyaija Coleman 0-0 4-4 4, Camryn Hill 4-6 0-1 9, Faith Paramore 1-4 2-2 5. TOTALS: 18-50 19-24 66.
SOUTH DAKOTA 89
Liv Korngable 8-12 2-3 19, Chloe Lamb 9-14 0-0 22, Jeniah Ugofsky 2-5 0-1 4, Hannah Sjerven 6-10 6-6 19, Maddie Krull 4-16 4-4 12, Morgan Hansen 1-2 2-2 4, Natalie Mazurek 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Guebert 2-5 2-2 7, Regan Sankey 0-1 0-0 0, Allison Peplowski 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 33-67 16-18 89
ORU 15 16 26 9 -66
USD 20 23 23 23 -89
Three-Pointers: ORU 11-20 (Coleman 4-6, Walker 2-2, Lippe 2-5, Schumacher 1-2, Hill 1-2, Paramore 1-3), USD 7-20 (Lamb 4-7, Korngable 1-2 , Sjerven 1-2, Guebert 1-4, Ugofsky 0-1, Sankey 0-1, Krull 0-3). Rebounds: USD 34 (Sjerven 10), ORU 34 (Schumacher 7). Personal Fouls: ORU 23, USD 21. Fouled Out: ORU 1, USD 0. Assists: USD 19 (Korngable 6), ORU 12 (Paramore 3). Turnovers: ORU 17, USD 5. Steals: USD 8 (Korngable 6), ORU 2 (Coleman, Schumacher). Blocked Shots: ORU 2 (Schumacher, Paramore), USD 2 (Sjerven 2).
