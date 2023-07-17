RENNER — Yankton bounced back from an opening game loss to split with Renner in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Yankton scored six runs in the second inning, including a grand slam by Rugby Ryken, then held on for a 7-6 victory in the nightcap.
Matthew Sheldon also homered for Yankton. Cody Oswald and Mac Ryken had the other Yankton hits.
Brycen Top had two hits and two RBI, and Charlie Hueners had two hits for Renner. Sullivan Schlimgen homered, Kyle Konechne doubled, and Leo Hueners and Hunter Den Boer each had a hit in the effort.
Samuel Kampshoff struck out three in 3 2/3 innings of work for the win, with Drew Ryken striking out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Jakson Nantke took the loss.
In the opener, Renner claimed a 16-3 victory. Renner used a pair of eight-run innings to claim the victory.
Schlimgen had two doubles and four RBI, and Den Boer had two doubles and two RBI for Renner. Trey Heckenlaible and Leo Hueners each doubled and singled. Charlie Hueners doubled, and Braylon Bear and Jacob Docter each had a hit in the victory.
Josh Sheldon doubled for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Matthew Sheldon and Mac Ryken each had a hit.
Jacob Sanderson pitched the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the win. Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss.
Yankton, 23-12, travels to Sioux Falls to play East and West on Wednesday. The games, which will not count toward post-season seeding, will mark the regular season finale for Yankton. Yankton hosts the Class A state tournament beginning July 25.
Juniors: S.F. West 2-10, Yankton 1-1
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls West swept Yankton in the American Legion Juniors regular season finale for both teams.
In the opener, Sioux Falls West edged Yankton 2-1.
Easton Nelson had two hits and Frankie In’t Veld doubled for Yankton. Kael Garry had the other Yankton hit.
Owen Wishon took the loss in relief, striking out three in his two innings of work. Cohen Zahrbock started, striking out five in four innings of work.
West jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 10-1 victory in the nightcap.
Tate Beste had two hits for Yankton. Evan Serck, Nelson and Trey Sager each had a hit.
Tyson Prouty took the loss. Austin Gobel struck out six in three innings of relief.
Yankton now awaits post-season play. Pairings will be announced today (Tuesday).
16U: Brookings 19-16, White Sox 4-8
The Brookings Bullets earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton White Sox in 16-under baseball action on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Brookings claimed a 19-4 decision.
Aiden Mulder, Brett Taggart, Dylan Howe, Ryan Turner, Liam Villanueva and Jack Brandt each had a hit for Yankton.
Brookings completed the sweep with a 16-8 victory in the nightcap.
Taggart and Elijah Anderson each had two hits for Yankton. Brandt added a hit.
Kaden Hunhoff took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
The White Sox host Renner today at 2 p.m. The Yankton Black Sox play Renner at noon.
