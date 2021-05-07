VERMILLION — Vermillion scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally to a 3-2 victory over Dell Rapids in club high school baseball action on Friday at Prentis Park.
Jake Jensen’s two-run single in the seventh provided the tying and winning runs in the seventh. Jack Kratz and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Tyrese Eastman, Austin Henry and Aiden Boechler each had two hits for Dell Rapids, which outhit the Tanagers 9-3. Kaeden Eastman, Will Jaton and Dylan Mathis each had a hit in the effort.
Ben Burbach struck out four in four innings of relief for the win. Clayton Sorensen started, striking out three in his three innings of work. Austin Henry, the third Dell Rapids pitcher, took the loss.
Vermillion, 10-5, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Monday.
Parkston-E-T 10, Scotland-Menno 0
PARKSTON — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp’s Logan Heidinger and Max Scott combined on a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Scotland-Menno on Friday at The Pond in Parkston.
Heidinger struck out three batters in four innings of work for the win. Scott struck out two batters in the fifth.
Kade Bialas had two this and two RBI, and Heidinger had a double and three RBI for P-E-T. Scott had a hit and three RBI. Landon Sudbeck, T.J. Schmidt and Jay Storm each had a hit in the victory.
Jacob Schott took the loss, going the distance.
P-E-T, 9-3, travels to Redfield today (Saturday). Scotland-Menno travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Sunday.
JV: Bucks 17-7, Washington 16-15
Yankton opened a junior varsity baseball doubleheader with a 17-16 victory over Sioux Falls Washington on Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Washington bounced back to win the nightcap 15-7.
Yankton pounded out 17 hits and scored 16 unanswered runs to rally to victory.
Cooper Grotenhuis had three hits, including a triple, and three RBI for Yankton. Mac Ryken also had three hits, scoring four times. Hudson Rettig doubled and singled, driving in three. Luke Bernatow doubled and singled. Wyatt Holmstrom had two hits. Landon Loecker tripled. Paul McGlone, Keagan Holmstrom and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Paul McGlone pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win.
Washington rallied from a 7-0 deficit to claim the nightcap.
Jackson Conway doubled for Yankton. Schelhaas, Loecker, Grotenhuis, Rettig and Sheldon each had a hit.
Bernatow took the loss.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday.
