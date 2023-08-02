BASEBALL
NEB. LEGION CLASS C
NEB. CLASS C TOURN.
July 29-Aug. 2 at Rushville, Neb.
Saturday, July 29
DCB 11, Pender 1, 5 innings
Malcolm 10, Wilber 2, 5 innings
Imperial 6, Lincoln Lutheran 5
Sheridan County 12, Hartington 10
Sunday, July 30
Wilber 3, Pender 1, Pender eliminated
Lincoln Lutheran 8, Hartington 0, 6 innings, Hartington eliminated
Malcolm 1, DCB 0
Imperial 9, Sheridan County 5
Monday, July 31
DCB 10, Lincoln Lutheran 0, 5 innings, Lincoln Lutheran eliminated
Wilber 10, Sheridan County 1, 6 innings, Sheridan County eliminated
Malcolm 8, Imperial 5
Tuesday, Aug. 1
DCB 19, Imperial 2, 6 innings, Imperial eliminated
Malcolm 4, Wilber 1, Wilber eliminated
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Malcolm 6, DCB 2
AMATEUR PLAYOFFS
S.D. STATE CLASS B TOURN.
Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 2
GAME 1: Milbank vs. Lennox Only One, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Flandreau vs. Lake Norden, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3
GAME 3: Akron vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Winner-Colome vs. Plankinton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Mount Vernon vs. Four Corners, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4
GAME 7: Platte vs. Lesterville, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Menno vs. Northville, 1 p.m.
GAME 9: Canova vs. Elkton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 10: Clark vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
GAME 11: Wessington Springs vs. Larchwood, 11 a.m.
GAME 12: Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Crofton, 1 p.m.
GAME 13: Miller-Wessington vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 14: Kimball-White Lake vs. Elk Point, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 15: Dell Rapids PBR vs. Parkston Mudcats, 11 a.m.
GAME 16: Madison vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 17: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 18: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
GAME 19: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
GAME 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
GAME 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m.
