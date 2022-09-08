Performers across Eastern South Dakota gathered at Yankton High School Thursday night for Yankton’s 14th annual competitive cheer and competitive dance meet.
The Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers won the cheer competition while the Dakota Valley Panthers won the overall dance competition, placing first in both the jazz and pom sections. In the hip hop section, the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors won.
Dakota Valley Wins Dance Portion Of Meet
Dakota Valley was one of two Class A teams at the meet. The Panthers found a way to surpass all their competition at the meet to win the overall dance section.
Panthers head coach Carey Baczwaski was proud of how her young team managed the Class AA environment.
“We have a very young team with only 11 returners on our team this year,” Baczwaski said. “Seven out of 21 (on our pom routine) are eighth graders that have never even seen an AA competition. They really held their own tonight. We also made a lot of changes from (our last meet at) Gregory (DV won). I was proud of how they achieved that tonight.”
Baczwaski praised the team’s performance of its jazz routine.
“Our jazz routine looked very strong tonight,” she said. “They have never performed it that well this season. They seemed very comfortable with the dance tonight. Our turns were for the most part on the performance were great.”
While the team celebrated the victory, Baczwaski’s goal for the team is for the dancers to have fun.
“Our goal this year was to not worry about anybody else, but to really worry about ourselves,” she said. “Our other focus is as long as we come off the floor happy and proud, that's what matters. At the end of the night dance is subjective, so sometimes, judges may not like our dance. As long as we felt we did our best, that's all that matters.”
Dancers Megan Paulsen and Sammy Pallema have done a great job of leading the team during meets.
“They both really tried to get the kids involved and calming (them) down before the dances and pumping them up at the same time,” she said. “They turned out to be really good leaders.”
The Panthers compete again on Thursday at the Winner Invitational at Winner High School.
Head Coach Stacy Ryken Pleased With Senior Dancers In Their Last Yankton Dance Invite
The Yankton Gazelles dance team finished fifth overall, placing third in the pom dance as well as fourth in the jazz dance.
Gazelles head coach Stacy Ryken was pleased with how the team refined its dances entering the meet.
“I was extremely pleased with them,” Ryken said. “We've worked a lot on some timing and tightening everything up this week. I'm very proud. We broke each dance down by different sections and just drilled with counts and then put the music on. The girls did a great job communicating together on the floor, and then portraying that communication to the crowd tonight. It's always great to dance at home.”
Ryken states that pom is the strength of the team. They scored 260 in that section out of 300, and the goal for the team is to get a 290 score.
“We're going to work hard still to gain those 30 points,” Ryken said. “But I am really proud of how they did tonight.”
Even though the jazz section is not necessarily the team’s strength, the Gazelles refined their technique to get a decent score.
“The Jazz is more of the technical aspect of the events. We've worked a lot on the technique. Last week, we had some comments from the judges about our levels of our legs on turns, so we've really worked on those. We've worked on all the leg lifts that we do. Then we’ve worked hard on the emotions in the dance all week. Overall tonight, I'm very pleased with them.”
Ryken is proud of her seniors, who competed in their last Yankton Invite. Luckily for them, they will have one more chance to compete in front of a home crowd on Oct. 13 for the ESD Conference Meet.
“The seniors brought leadership (tonight),” Ryken said. “I'm so proud of them. They put it all out on the floor. I'm really happy with the seniors tonight. They're great leaders.”
Yankton competes next at the Brookings Invitational Sept. 17.
Yankton Gazelles Cheer Team Channels Focus To Meet
The Yankton Gazelles had to also adjust things before the meet, with Danica Winkler getting injured in last night’s practice. Head coach Madalyn Wells was proud of the way her team executed while having to make those last-minute adjustments.
“I thought they performed really well,” Wells said. “We had to change some things up last-minute. Our goal for this competition was to be sharp, keep things clean, and focus on those things before we added in all our difficult things. They executed those things nicely.”
Wells added that changing up the team’s routine going into the home meet helped with their performance.
“Today was a perfect way to continue our routine as far as changing (things),” Wells said. “The way we warmed up was a little different today. (We were) more prepared when we were on the mat right away. Being able to be ready to get checks before we went on for safety checks (also was important). Those small things as well as me maybe going at it in a different tone than ‘you have to do good’.”
Additionally, drowning out things that are outside the team’s control contributed to their success in Wells’ opinion.
“After the Watertown competition, we had a discussion about meeting our realm and focusing on how we can be better with ourselves and not worrying about other teams and things that are out of our control. Going into this competition, (the team) was a lot more relaxed with it being at home. They were more comfortable.
“They were having more fun. That was my goal for today’s competition (for my players was) can you have the most fun and execute your routine well?”
Yankton competes next at the Brookings Invitational Sept. 17.
Bon Homme Cheer Head Coach Morgan Jaeger Proud Of Her Team’s Adjustments
The Bon Homme Cavaliers cheer team had to change things up last-minute before the meet, as Reese Hejna was injured during warmups. Head coach Morgan Jaeger was proud of the way her team adjusted.
“We had to adjust everything right before we went out,” Jaeger said. “(The cheerleaders) did a great job with all their stunts. Having no deductions is always good.”
Bon Homme, coming off a second-place finish at the Gregory Invitational, hit all their stunts in the meet.
“At the last (meet) all of our stunts didn’t hit and this time they did,” Jaeger said. “I’m proud of them throwing it out there when we had a lot of adversity at the beginning.”
Jaeger adds that she hopes to add more elements to the stunts in the routine.
“We’re hoping to add some difficulty into some of our stunts and build our routine up a little bit more so we can score higher in the competitions to come,” Jaeger said.
Beresford Dance Team Looking to Build Confidence Throughout Season
The Beresford Watchdogs were the other Class A team that competed in the meet besides Dakota Valley. Co-head coach Amy Farley said her team was nervous because of this but overcame those nerves and did a fantastic job.
She said that the team did an excellent job of improving from its last competition in Gregory on August 27.
“We focused on our tricks and turns and worked hard on those this week,” Farley said. “We’re trying to work hard for no deductions.”
Farley believes the team’s confidence will bolster with time.
“We still need to work on building our confidence, which will come,” Farley said. “That will help us in our future competition. (We need to) continue to work on our turn and our tricks (with) getting sharper in our motions. So far, (the team) is doing amazing and hopefully we can carry that through all season.”
Farley added that her two captains, seniors Lilly Traxler and Ellie Nothdruft, have stepped up as leaders. She praised their ability to help the team as far as its technique.
Beresford’s next competition will be the Harrisburg Invitational on Sept. 24.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, SF Jefferson 273.5; 2, Harrisburg 270.5; 3, O'Gorman 251; 4, SF Roosevelt 226; 5, Mitchell 208.5; 6, Brookings 206.5; 7, Brandon Valley 186.5; 8, Dakota Valley 182.5; 9, Bon Homme 162.5; 10, SF Washington 162.5; 11, SF Lincoln 162.5; 12, Yankton 129.5
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Dakota Valley 278; 2, Brandon Valley 273.25; 3, SF Washington 269; 4, O'Gorman 261.25; 5, Yankton 257.5; 6, Harrisburg 257; 7, SF Jefferson 245; 8, Beresford 233.25; 9, SF Lincoln 231.25; 10, SF Roosevelt 225.25; 11, Mitchell 213.75; 12, Brookings 197.5
HIP HOP: 1, SF Washington 269; 2, O'Gorman 263.5; 3, Harrisburg 260.5; 4, SF Jefferson 243.5; 5, SF Roosevelt 233.5; 6, SF Lincoln 233; 7, Mitchell 224.5; 8, Beresford 222.5; 9, Brookings 200.5
JAZZ: 1, Dakota Valley 272.5; 2, SF Washington 269; 3, Brandon Valley 266.5; 4, Yankton 255; 5, Harrisburg 253.5; 6, SF Lincoln 229.5; 7, Mitchell 203
POM: 1, Dakota Valley 283.5; 2, Brandon Valley 280; 3, Yankton 260; 4, O'Gorman 259; 5, SF Jefferson 246.5; 6, Beresford 244; 7, SF Roosevelt 217; 8, Brookings 194.5
