SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Yankton Bucks moved to .500 on the season with a 4-1 victory over Sioux Center in boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Jack Pedersen scored twice, and Brady Blom had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Kyler O’Connor also scored. Alex Nockels and Donnyraee Marshall each had two assists. Ashton Renken and Jace Sedlacek each had an assist in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.