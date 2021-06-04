SPEARFISH — Area golfers head to Spearfish Monday and Tuesday for the Class ‘A’ State Girls Golf Tournament, being played at Spearfish Canyon Golf Course in Spearfish.
Elk Point-Jefferson, Vermillion, Parkston, Dakota Valley and Beresford will be represented at the Class ‘A’ meet, with Elk Point-Jefferson and Vermillion’s teams competing. Parkson has two individual competitors, and Dakota Valley and Beresford have one each.
Four golfers will compete for Elk Point-Jefferson in Spearfish. Sophia Johnson gets the day started on hole 10 at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Madison Buenger is a part of the 10 a.m. tee time pairing on hole one. Bailey Berghult (10:10 a.m.) and Elise Hajek (10:20 a.m.) follow Buenger on hole one.
The Vermillion girls have five golfers making the trip west Monday. Two Vermillion golfers tee-off in 9:20 a.m. pairings. Megan Brady will tee off on hole one and Georgia Johnson on hole 10. Kensie Mulheron will follow Brady off the hole one tee at 9:30. Stephanie Carr is in the 9:50 pairing on hole one, and the last Tanager to tee-off will be Kaitlin Tracy, teeing with Elk Point-Jefferson’s Berghult at 10:10 a.m.
Gracie Oakley and Kayla Neugebauer represent Parkston. Oakley will tee-off from the first hole at 9 a.m. with Neugebauer following from the same tee at 9:10. Beresford’s Maiya Muller is in the first pairing of the day at 8:30 a.m. on hole one and Dakota Valley’s Lexi Squier will tee with Vermillion’s Carr at 9:50.
Second round pairings for Tuesday will be announced following the conclusion of first round action Monday.
