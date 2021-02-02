CRETE, Neb. — Tony Ordorisio has been named the head men’s soccer coach at Doane University, the program announced on Tuesday.
Odorisio spent the past four seasons at NCAA Division III Iowa Wesleyan, taking a program that went 1-8 in league play in the season before his arrival to a 9-0 league mark in 2019. In his final three seasons, the team posted three top-four finishes in the conference.
A member of four NCAA Division I national qualifying teams at Creighton, Odorisio experienced success at the highest level in collegiate soccer. The Bluejays advanced to the Elite Eight twice as well as a Sweet Sixteen appearance during his four seasons. A two-time Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) All-Conference selection in the midfield, he also earned MVC All-Freshman Team honors. Odorisio played professional soccer for FC KooTeePee in the Finnish Premier League in 2008.
Prior to coaching at Iowa Wesleyan, Odorisio took his first head coaching position at Central Community College in Columbus in 2015. He had served as an assistant coach at Bellevue University in 2009 and from 2012-15 when the Bruins qualified for a pair of NAIA National Tournaments.
Odorisio replaces Jeff Voigt who served as head coach for the Tigers since 2012. He became the Tigers' winningest head coach, posting a 56-81-14 record over nine seasons, and guiding the program to eight postseason appearances.
Doane posted a 5-6 record in the fall, all in conference play, and tied for sixth place. The Tigers are scheduled to compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal round on April 10. The opponent will be determined by those who declare their participation for the postseason tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.