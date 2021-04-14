OMAHA, Neb. — Despite the shroud of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, the Coyotes were able to make a second NCAA Tournament appearance, falling to Missouri in straight sets Wednesday.
“It’s frustrating that we lost, but I think this doesn’t trump all of our success that we’ve had this season,” USD senior Sami Slaughter said. “I’m extremely proud of my team, and there’s only 48 teams in this tournament right now and to be one of them is an honor.”
USD’s spring volleyball season ended Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska with the loss to Missouri. The Tigers won by set scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15.
Missouri jumped out early in set one, led by as many as nine early, before USD rallied to tie things at 17. The Tigers prevailed in set one 25-21 and finished set two on a 12-2 run to take the set 25-17 after USD held a 15-13 lead. The Coyotes went toe-to-toe with Missouri until a 6-0 run by the Tigers gave them a 19-15 lead in set two.
“Up until that point, we were, kind of, point for point the majority of the game,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson said. “I thought we were responding a little bit better. When they got a kill, we would come back and do somethign good on our end, whether it be offensively or defensively. And I think we lost that towards the end of the set.”
The Coyotes provided little resistance in the third set, dropping it 25-15 and losing the match in the process.
“I don’t think we were playing as clean on our side of the net,” Williamson said. “...There were too many moments where I felt we lost our flow. We weren’t able to rally get into a good rhythm, which obviously affected us and took us longer to put some rallies together.”
USD had no answer for the Tiger duo of Kylie Kuyava-Deberg and Anna Dixon, who combined for 27 kills. Deberg tallied 16 kills on 27 attacks and 10 digs for Missouri. Dixon added 11 kills on 23 attacks.
Sami Slaughter and Elizabeth Juhnke led the Coyote charge offensively, tallying nine kills each. Madison Jurgens tallied 21 assists on the afternoon.
The Coyotes return each player, except for Ally Grothusen, for the fall season due to players receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Sami Slaughter, USD’s lone senior, will return in the fall. USD finishes the 2021 spring season with a 15-7 record and a second Summit League Title.
“This just goes to show how good our team is, and we want to be back here again next year,” Slaughter said. “We’re going to be back, we will.”
The Coyotes made their second Division I NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, both coming within the last three years. Williamson said the team plans to schedule a strong non-conference this fall to help prepare the team for bigger matches like the NCAA Tournament.
“I can tell you that I do believe this is probably going to be the toughest schedule that we have ever played in my time here in 12 years,” Williamson said. “We’re excited to challenge ourselves. We’re excited to get out there and play teams like Missouri and Creighton in order to put ourselves in a position to want to have that experience, but also give ourselves a chance to beat those teams.”
Despite the sweep, the Coyotes will look to build off the shortened spring season and try to repeat the success of the spring.
“That’s why we’re working towards it, that’s why it’s such an honor to be here,” Williamson said. “This is exactly where we want to be, but this is exactly where we want to be next year too.”
