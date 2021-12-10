VERMILLION — South Dakota senior goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American First Team women’s soccer team as selected by sports information directors across the nation.
Harkleroad, a three-year starter in net for the Coyotes, becomes the first in program history to be named to the first team All-American team. She joins Elena Tsakakis (second team in 2015) and Katie Freeman (third team in 2007) as CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in program history.
“One of the best parts of coaching Emma has been watching her growth on and off the field,” coach Michael Thomas said. “She consistently kept getting better and taking a bigger and bigger role within the team.
“She never let this get in the way of her academic goals whether she had to be studying on the road or defending her senior thesis the day before the conference tournament.”
Harkleroad, a native of Geneva, Illinois, led the nation between the pipes this season with a save percentage of .889. She tallied a single-season school record seven shutouts and had the 18th-best goals-against average (0.616) in the country.
Harkleroad, who owns a 3.73 grade-point average as a medical biology major, was named to the all-Summit League second-team for the second consecutive season, leading the Coyotes back to the league’s four-team tourney for the second-straight year.
She posted a 9-3 mark in net as a senior in 2021, the second most wins in school history in a single season, while her 19 career wins are also No. 2 on the all-time charts.
Eligible student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average above 3.30, have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests, completed one calendar year at the nominating institution, reached sophomore athletic eligibility and be nominated by their institution’s sports information director.
