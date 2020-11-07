Two weeks ago at the Mount Marty Cross Country Invitational, the weather made even the toughest of South Dakotans shiver from the cold.
This Saturday, however, couldn’t have been better weather, as Dordt swept the team titles at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships on a beautiful but windy day at Fox Run Golf Course.
“I thought the meet went well,” Mount Marty Head Coach Randy Fischer said. The Lancers served as hosts for the meet. “It was a little breezy out there, however, it was warm. We had a great place to host and I’m very thankful for Fox Run for letting us host it here because it’s a phenomenal environment.”
The strong cross-wind was a factor for both the men’s and women’s races, which Mount Marty Junior and Hartington native Brian Santiago said caused the race to become very strategic.
“It was really strategic, the wind played a big factor and we all ran in a pack for the first couple laps.”
In the women’s race, Taylor Anema of Dordt won with a time of 18:50. The freshman led the Defenders to the conference championship along with GPAC runner-up, Eden Winslow, who ran a time of 18:51 for Dordt.
“I feel like it went really well for Dordt as a whole,” Anema said. “I feel like the ladies on our team were working really well together. At least in the first half of the race we were all running as a pack and using each other and pushing each other.”
Dordt’s women finished the meet with a score of just 27 points, while Morningside finished in second with 95. For the Lancers, Kelsey Folchert finished in 44th place with a time of 21:27. Jacyln Laprath was second for the Lancers and 64th overall with a time of 22:36. Mount Marty finished in 10th with a score of 273 as Taylor Carlsen (68th), Gracie Rippen (72nd), Leighton Laprath (73rd) and Sadie Lapoint (83rd).
“The girls were down four runners due to quarantine,” Fischer said. “So in the circumstances, I’m really proud of our team.”
On the men’s side, Shawn Kiptoo of Doane ran a blistering time of 25:44 for the victory. The sophomore dominated the race the entire way, finishing 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Davis Tebben of Dordt.
“The race was good, it was windy, but I performed better than I did two weeks ago,” Kiptoo said.
Despite Kiptoo’s efforts, the Dordt Defenders also claimed the men’s championship with a score of 34. Northwestern finished in second with 55 points, while the Lancers placed seventh with 211 points.
“The conference meet is always a huge privilege to race at. The GPAC is such a strong conference and it is just a tough race always,” Dordt Head Coach Nate Wolfe said. “And I’m pretty thankful our two teams were able to come out and perform very, very well today.”
For the Lancers, Santiago placed 13th a time of 26:59. The junior will have to wait to see if he qualified for the national championship. Caden Ideker was second for the Lancers with a time of 30:07 (53rd overall), while Mason Schlunsen finished in 58th with a time of 30:19. Other Lancer varsity runners were Liam Vidas (60th), Seth Wiebelhaus (65th), Brayden Effle (72nd), Christobal Gonzalez (74th), Lukas Blankman (80th), Alfonso Erickson (81st) and Alejandro Rodriguez (83rd).
“We had some great performances,” Fischer said. “Brian Santiago ran his best race of the year. I think he is either going to qualify for nationals or be just right out of qualifying and we had some great performances today so we were really fortunate for that.”
Now the Lancers will look forward to the indoor track season, but Fischer offered a reflection on the cross country season of 2020.
“I think we improved a lot. We didn’t get a lot of preseason and in a shortened season, I think we did well. A lot of these guys didn’t get to run a lot this summer because of COVID, but I think in general we did the best we could with the circumstances.”
