TYNDALL — Tyndall powered past Platte-Geddes 12-2 for the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 16-under Region 2B Tournament, Wednesday in Tyndall.
Both teams qualify for state, Aug. 5-7 in Alexandria.
Landon Schmidt and Landon Smith each had a double and two RBI for Tyndall. Trey Kaul and Landon Bares each had a hit and two RBI. Memphis Kaul added a hit in the victory.
Parker Bailey doubled for Platte-Geddes. Joey Foxley, Tanner Dyk and Quincy Stephens each had a hit in the effort.
Smith went the distance in the five-inning contest for the win, striking out seven. Corbin Nachtigal took the loss.
Region 4B
Parkston 11, Centerville 1
PARKSTON — Parkston advanced to the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 16-under Region 4B Tournament with an 11-1 victory over Centerville on Wednesday in Parkston.
James Deckert doubled and singled, driving in four, for Parkston. Carter Sommer had two hits and two RBI. Kolter Kramer and Luke Bormann each had a hit in the victory.
Miles Eide and Brennen Tople each had a hit for Centerville.
Sommer went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out five, for the win. Logan Bobzin took the loss.
Centerville plays the Alexandria/Parker winner today (Thursday) at 5 p.m., with the winner of that game facing Parkston in the championship at 7 p.m.
Region 3B
Baltic 15, Canistota-Freeman 5
CANOVA — Baltic used a pair of big innings to eliminate Canistota-Freeman from the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 16-under Region 3B Tournament on Wednesday in Canova.
Hunter Benyon doubled and singled, and Rocky Ammann had two hits for Canistota-Freeman. Easton Miller, Riley Tschetter, Jackson Donlan and Sawyer Wipf each had a hit for the Sticks.
Evan Scharberg struck out four batters over four innings in taking the loss.
Canova 3, Canistota-Freeman 1
CANOVA — Canova downed Canistota-Freeman in a weather-delayed contest in the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 16-under Region 3B Tournament. The game began on Tuesday and was completed on Wednesday in Canova.
Rocky Ammann and Hunter Benyon each had two hits for Canistota-Freeman. Evan Scharberg and Jackson Donlan each had a hit for the Sticks.
Brady Scott struck out four over four innings of work, taking the loss. Easton Miller struck out three in two innings of relief.
