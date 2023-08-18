ELK POINT — Quarterback Keaton Gale threw three touchdowns for the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies as they defeated the Parker Pheasants 48-6 Friday.
For EPJ, Gunner Ewing, Garret Merkley and Luke Schmitz rushed for a touchdown apiece. Carson Timmins, Merkley and Ashton Fairbanks recorded receiving touchdowns for the Huskies.
Defensively for the Huskies, Aiden Zach, Timmins and Grayson Girard had one interception each.
For Parker, Michael Even registered 18 carries for 60 yards. Even threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Collin Robertson.
EPJ moved to 1-0, while Parker dropped to 0-1.
The Huskies host Baltic next week, while Parker hosts Tri-Valley next week.
Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 56, Burke 19
FREEMAN — The Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix put up 50 points in the first half on their way to a 56-19 victory over Burke Friday.
For the Phoenix, Riley Tschetter completed 11-of-18 attempts for 176 yards and three touchdowns, all to receiver Rocky Ammann. Luke Peters and Dominic Sperling added two touchdowns on the ground for the Phoenix.
Tate Sorensen registered a sack for Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy.
For Burke, Gentry Bartling recorded a rushing and a receiving touchdown.
The Phoenix moved to 1-0, while Burke dropped to 0-1.
FREEMAN-MARION-FA (1-0) 22 28 6 0 — 56
Parkston 60, Kimball-White Lake 14
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans, second in Class 9AA a season ago, opened their 2023 season with a 60-14 rout of Kimball-White Lake on Friday in the football season opener for both teams.
Kolter Kramer rushed for 115 yards and a score, caught a 64-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown for Parkston. Luke Bormann rushed for 104 yards and two scores, and caught a touchdown pass. Carter Sommer rushed for 86 yards and a score, and was 3-of-5 passing for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Connor Prunty rushed for a touchdown and Brody Boettcher had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Defensively for Parkston, Gage Reichert made eight tackles and Will Jodozi made six stops. Brayden Jervik added five tackles.
Parkston travels to Platte-Geddes on Aug. 25. KWL hosts Bon Homme Aug. 24 in Kimball.
KIMBALL-WL (0-1) 0 14 0 0 — 14
PARKSTON (1-0) 24 22 14 0 — 60
Alcester-Hudson 51, Centerville 18
CENTERVILLE — Alcester-Hudson surged past Centerville 51-18 in the football season opener for both squads, Friday in Centerville.
Alec Austin passed for 204 yards and two scores for Centerville. Noah Schoenfelder had a touchdown catch and a touchdown run. Covin Wattier caught a touchdown pass in the effort.
Alcester-Hudson hosts Corsica-Stickney on Aug. 25. Centerville travels to Chester Area on Aug. 25.
