ELK POINT — Quarterback Keaton Gale threw three touchdowns for the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies as they defeated the Parker Pheasants 48-6 Friday.

For EPJ, Gunner Ewing, Garret Merkley and Luke Schmitz rushed for a touchdown apiece. Carson Timmins, Merkley and Ashton Fairbanks recorded receiving touchdowns for the Huskies.

