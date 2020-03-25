Dakota Valley junior Paul Bruns was named the league’s Most Valuable Player as the Dakota XII Conference announced its boys’ basketball post-season awards late Tuesday night.
Bruns was joined on the first team by Josh Arlt of Lennox, a Mount Marty College recruit, and Kayden Verley of Canton, a University of South Dakota football recruit. Tyler Tappe of Madison, Drew VanRegenmorter of Dell Rapids and Zach Witte of Sioux Falls Christian round out the first team.
FIRST TEAM: Josh Arlt, Lennox; Paul Bruns, Dakota Valley (MVP); Tyler Tappe, Madison; Drew VanRegenmorter, Dell Rapids; Kaden Verley, Canton; Zach Witte, S.F. Christian
SECOND TEAM: Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley; Will Daugherty, Lennox; Dillon Gestring, Vermillion; Cael Lundin, Tea Area; Colin Rentz, Dell Rapids; Noah VanDonkersgoed, S.F. Christian
THIRD TEAM: Cody Brown, Madison; Jakob Dobney, Vermillion; Adam Grashoff, Elk Point-Jefferson; Riley Haynes, Tri-Valley; Garrett Kolbeck, Tea Area; Tyler Prins, S.F. Christian
HONORABLE MENTION: Kasan Abedi, West Central; Derek Eidsness, West Central; Logan Ellingson, Dell Rapids; Ramsey Heinecke, Dell Rapids; Kaleb Johnson, Lennox; Chase Montagne, Dakota Valley; Xavier Van Beek, S.F. Christian; Sam Ward, Vermillion
