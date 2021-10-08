BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Hartington boys and Bloomfield-Wausa girls claimed team honors in both the Bloomfield Invitational and Lewis & Clark Conference, as the meets were held concurrently on Friday at Rolling Hills Country Club.
The Hartington boys put three runners in the top eight to beat Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 32 to 44 for the overall and Lewis & Clark titles.
Hartington’s Carson Noecker won the 5,000-meter race by nearly two minutes, finishing in 15:34.30 to beat out Homer’s Grant Lander (17:30.97). Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge (17:45.14) was third, followed by Bloomfield-Wausa’s Addison Smith (17:49.95) and Ponca’s Brody Taylor (17:57.87).
The Bloomfield-Wausa girls beat Hartington 16 to 21 for both titles.
Bloomfield-Wausa’s Darla Nelson won the 5,000-meter race, finishing in 20:46.27. Hartington’s Jessica Opfer (22:20.02) was second, followed by Homer’s Ali Albrecht (23:10.48), Bloomfield-Wausa’s Christina Martinson (23:35.75) and Hartington’s Ava Noecker (23:38.41).
Niobrara Valley Conf.
ATKINSON, Neb. — The Elkhorn Valley boys and North Central girls claimed team honors in the Niobrara Valley Conference cross country meet, Friday in Atkinson.
Elkhorn Valley edged North Central 16 to 19 for the boys’ title, as three runners from each team were scored. West Holt (22) was third.
North Central’s Raden Orton (17:25.53) and Mason Hagan (17:55.34) finished 1-2 in the 5,000-meter race. Elkhorn Valley’s Waylon Warneke (18:33.65) was third, followed by West Holt’s Tyler Jelinek (18:37.73) and Elkhorn Valley’s Isaiah Eckert (18:37.99).
Niobrara-Verdigre was led by Daniel Pavelka’s 18th place finish in 20:50.82.
North Central beat Neligh-Oakdale 15 to 17 for the girls’ title. West Holt (22) was third.
West Holt’s Maddie Davis won the 5,000-meter race in 21:05.18, beating out North Central’s Daisy Frick (21:55.47). Elkhorn Valley’s Marissa Bennett (23:07.16) was third, followed by Niobrara-Verdigre’s Michaela Ravencamp (23:09.92) and Stuart’s Katilynn Kaup (23:24.95).
