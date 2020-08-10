BRYANT — Castlewood-Clear Lake built a 10-1 lead and held on for an 11-7 victory over Tabor in the third place game of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 19-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Bryant.
Kellan Benck had a home run and a double, driving in three, to lead C-CL. Kyler Tvedt also ahd two hits. Beau Schooley added a double in the victory.
Josh Schmidt had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl and Carter Uecker each had two hits. Nate Scieszinski, Kaden Kozak and Zach Cuka each had a hit.
Tvedt picked up the win. Cuka took the loss.
