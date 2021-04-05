VERMILLION – For the third consecutive week, the University of South Dakota football team has had its game cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Coyotes (1-3) were set to travel to Brookings Saturday to take on South Dakota State, but COVID-19 cases in USD’s program has resulted in the Missouri Valley Football Conference cancelling the game.
The Coyotes had their game against North Dakota State March 27 canceled the day of the game due to a positive test in the NDSU program. Last week, the MVFC canceled the USD game against Northern Iowa due to COVID-19 in the Coyote program.
USD’s last game was a 28-10 loss at Youngstown State March 20. The Coyotes have lost three straight after a season-opening win at Illinois State.
The Coyotes are schedule to take on Western Illinois April 17 in the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The game was originally scheduled for the opening week of the season in February, but COVID-19 cases inside the Western Illinois program resulted in the postponement to April 17.
